The most unusual coronavirus symptom is also the most dangerous: BGR

The most recent symptom of coronavirus observed is also the most dangerous and may appear in patients who do not even experience other symptoms.

Doctors have noticed an increase in strokes caused by blood clots in young adults, who may be reluctant to seek medical help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Blockage of the arteries in the brain caused by coronavirus clots could be fatal if not treated right away.

Flu-like symptoms may be indicative of infection with the new coronavirus these days. If you have a fever and cough followed by shortness of breath, you may have COVID-19 and need medical attention. But not all patients exhibit these symptoms. Some are asymptomatic carriers who may not even know they had the virus until they undergo a COVID-19 test or an immunity test. Others may experience unusual symptoms such as loss of smell and taste, red eyes, or skin problems that have no other explanation. Symptoms similar to cardiac arrest and neurological signs have been observed in other patients who may not have shown the most common COVID-19 signs.

It turns out that there is another serious symptom of coronavirus that people need to know, and it could be the most dangerous of all. This is because it is the type of medical condition that could lead to serious complications not related to COVID-19, including sudden strokes affecting the younger population.

Strokes are common health complications with certain diseases, but they generally occur with older patients. But doctors who have been treating patients with COVID-19 observed a high incidence of sudden strokes in patients in their 30s or 40s who had no other conditions or even severe cases of COVID-19. Those patients were unwilling to call 911 because they heard that hospitals were full of coronavirus cases, doctors said. CNN.

Reports from a few days ago indicated that blood clots could be the latest complication of the virus, and the doctors who observed them in some patients were unsure how to treat them. Some doctors said Business Insider Anticoagulants could work against these side effects, while others considered anticoagulant medications used to treat strokes.

When a blood clot blocks an artery in the brain, it will reduce oxygenation of an area of ​​the brain, and this could have various effects on the body. It could even lead to death. Although it is rarer in younger people, a stroke is a serious condition that should be treated in a hospital as soon as possible.

"The virus appears to be causing increased clotting in the large arteries, leading to a serious stroke," said Mount Sinai Health System neurosurgeon Thomas Oxley. CNN. "Our report shows a sevenfold increase in the incidence of sudden stroke in young patients in the past two weeks. Most of these patients have no medical history and were at home with mild (or in two cases, symptom-free) symptoms of COVID. "

All tested positive for the new coronavirus, and two of them were slow to call the ambulance. At least one patient is dead and others are in intensive care or in the stroke unit. A person went home but will require continuous intensive care. For comparison, the same team treated less than two people under the age of 50 with a large-vessel stroke per month for the previous 12 months.

Anyone showing signs of a stroke should call 911 as quickly as possible. Blocking a large artery in the brain will require a procedure called clot retrieval (see video at the end of this post), which must be done within 6 to 24 hours after the event. Oxley says people should get acquainted with an easy mnemonic to self-diagnose a stroke and get prompt treatment: FAST. "F for face drop, A for arm weakness, S for speech difficulty, and T for 911,quot; CNN Explain

Image Source: MOURAD BALTI TOUATI / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock