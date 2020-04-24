The MixtapE! Features Keith Urban, JoJo, and newer music tracks

Getty Images / E! Illustration
New Music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.
Essentially it's a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and new faces drop their latest deals for everyone to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of listening goodies. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, to be honest, there are usually some stinky ones, too.)
As a result, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Time may seem like a flat circle right now, with each day melting to the end as we all take refuge in place and live our personal versions of the movie. Groundhog day. But we can always mark the passage of another week with the arrival of a treasure trove of new releases every New Music Friday.
As always, we've heard (almost) all the new releases of the week and have returned with our picks for the best of the best. The following is our carefully selected playlist for the weekend of April 24-26, 2020. Enjoy and, as always, stay safe.
Keith Urban – "Polaroid,quot;
In the last single from his upcoming fall album, Mr. Nicole Kidman It offers a sweet, summery pop country that we would say would be a staple of pool parties as we move through the warmer months if, you know, we thought people could have this. Anyway, the song reaches that perfect nostalgic sweet spot to help you forget about our current situation for at least a few minutes.
Jojo – "Lonely Hearts,quot;
Our anticipation for the singer's next album good to knowDue to May 1, it continues to skyrocket with the release of this sumptuous and self-styled R,amp;B song. "This song continues the journey of self-love I've been on," JoJo said in a statement announcing the song. "Realizing that while temptation and doubt may arise, at the end of the day, choosing self-preservation over toxic relationships is what I'm doing in my life right now."
Kane brown – "Great again,quot;
The country singer continues his genre exploration with this new single about the longing for a lost love that finds him singing with a joyous dance beat. The melancholic wish for better days surely has a different impact on the current climate, something Brown noted in a statement announcing the song. "At the time, it was about losing the warm weather, but then it got much more," he explained. "It made us think of all the amazing memories of the summer. We really wanted to get back to that. I think it's something that people can really relate to in their own lives, especially right now." You can say that again.
Wiz Khalifa With. Megan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla $ ign AND Mustard – "Y U Mad,quot;
On the elegant opening track of Khalifa's latest project, The Wiz Khalifa saga, the rapper put together an impressive list of bold names to call his enemies. This would be perfect for breaking your car windows on a hot day. Hopefully that will be a reality someday soon.
Malia Civetz – "The heart broke,quot;
The growing pop-R,amp;B singer has a winner on her hands with this brilliant song that finds her searching for a love so good that it will leave her heart broken. Between her powerful voice and exciting production, this one is impressive.
To consider AND RAYE – "Secrets,quot;
The Albanian DJ and producer joined forces with the soulful British singer for a song about suspicious lovers, and the result is an absolute hit, perfect for a dark and sweaty nighttime dance session.
Maluma – "ADMV,quot;
The power of Latin pop is not hidden in this latest single, a romantic ballad composed of nothing more than the strum of an acoustic guitar and its moving song. "This song is very special to me, it is something that comes from the heart, it has made me realize the reason why I started my career and it makes me think about what will happen in the future, if we are going to take the time to love ourselves , hug – Today I release it so we can dedicate it to all the people we love before they leave, "he said in a statement announcing the song titled,quot; Love of my life. " , "which translates as,quot; Love of my life ".
Jidenna – "Feng Shui,quot;
In the latest release of Unsafe season four soundtrack, personally curated by the creator Issa RaeThe Nigerian-American singer and first-time guest star on HBO's hit song offers a song that guarantees he'll stand up. In truth, its rhythm is undeniable. "& # 39; Feng Shui & # 39; is an Afro-funk simple and inspired by a trap that feels like a sound holiday, while celebrating personal swank," Jidenna said in a statement. "It is one of those songs that joins a tribe of vibrant sounds in Unsafesoundtrack curated with good taste. "
Spencer sutherland – "Help,quot;
The only one born in Ohio X Factor (UK) contestant absolutely shines in this relatable alt-pop bop that finds him struggling and pleading for headline attendance. Something that doesn't need help? His impressive falsetto, perfectly used here.
Victoria Monét – "Diving,quot;
Ariana GrandeThe best friend takes things to the bedroom in this happy and sensual song, the latest release of her next project Jaguar. Accompanied by a soft horn section and the rebound of the mattress springs (yes, really), this one will make you sweat. "Women are an adventure. We are as powerful as the oceans, as beneficial as the H20 and as fun as any theme park," he said in a statement. "Anyone lucky enough to taste that emotion should participate. & # 39; Dive & # 39; playfully invites one to do so. It emphasizes the importance of women enjoying oral sex. From our perspective, not enough is said and wanted break the ice. They say most humans have about 60% water, but I think women should have 69% water, so dive in, baby. "
Bonus Tracks:
Black coffee With. Sabrina Claudio – "SNCBCLSY,quot;: The South African DJ and the American singer come together to listen to house music deeply influenced by seriously sensual R,amp;B.
YUNGBLUD – "Weird!": "Come take my hand, hold it tight / We are in a strange moment in life," sings the English alternative pop star in this exciting and self-described "coming of age record." You can say that again.
New kids on the block With. Boyz II Men, Big Freedia, Naughty By Nature and Jordin Sparks – "House Party,quot;: A diverse group of music legends come together for this exhilarating hit, written entirely on FaceTime and computer applications, which encourages everyone to keep the party inside. All of the track's net proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry in its effort to help alleviate the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alanis Morissette – "Diagnosis,quot;: waiting for the new album of the 90's icon, Such nice forks on the wayIt will be a bit longer as it has just revealed that it is delaying the release in the light of the coronavirus pandemic, but until then, we have this devastating lead and too much related to a general malaise with the modern world to keep on us "I no longer care about the things that used to matter," he sings. Oof
Zella day – "People Are Strangers,quot;: with five years between her and her most recent album, the singer and songwriter returns with a fascinating little song about human nature.
Avril Lavigne – "We Are Warriors,quot;: The net proceeds from this titled and re-recorded hymn song, originally featured on 2019 punk-pop icon Head Above Water's album, will be donated to HOPE Project relief efforts around the world, benefiting to workers in the front line.
Alex Newell – "Mama Told Me,quot;: in her second single from 2020, the Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist co-star and Joy Alum pays tribute to mothers of all kinds with this uplifting and upbeat song.
Masego – "Veg Out (Wasting Thyme)": The Jamaican-American artist delivers a powerful message about this joyous and jazzy ode to kick at home.
Jessie Ware – "Ooh La La,quot;: If this latest single, a fantasy inspired by the 80s, from the upcoming album by the English singer What is your pleasure It is an indication, this LP is going to be something special.
Galantis AND Wrabel – "The Lake,quot;: The Swedish DJ duo turns things around with this introspective EDM track, written with Kesha's BFF "a reflection of what we are all experiencing around the world right now," the guys wrote on YouTube. "As we all seek tranquility and hope for a better tomorrow, we hope everyone can find their own 'lake'. Stay safe."
Happy listening!
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTMLcf3deebd8a1514cb9aa16ca8cacf801312%