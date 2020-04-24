The manufacturer of Lysol issues a warning against the use of its disinfectant products for internal use after Donald Trump's comments on a possible treatment for patients with coronavirus

On Thursday, Donald Trump raised a few eyebrows as he spoke at the White House daily briefing on the coronavirus. Like us previously He reportedly suggested using UV lights or injecting disinfectants into a person affected by the virus.

Oddly enough, Trump's suggestion not only sparked a conversation, as many people ignored him, but also prompted RB, the makers of Lysol and Dettol, to release a statement to assure everyone that their products are NOT for internal use, despite Trump's suggestion.

On Friday, the company released the statement in its official websiteand said: "As a world leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstances should our disinfectant products be administered to the human body (by injection, ingestion, or any other route). As with all products, our disinfectant products and hygiene should only be used as intended and in accordance with usage guidelines. Read label and safety information. We have a responsibility to provide consumers with access to accurate and up-to-date information as advised by leading health experts public ".

Trump suggested the possibility of a "shot" of disinfectant into a person infected with the virus as a deterrent to coronavirus. Trump made the comment after Bill Bryan, a Department of Homeland Security official who heads the department's Science and Technology division, made a presentation on research his team showed that the virus does not live that long in temperatures warmer and wetter. Bryan said: "The virus dies faster in sunlight." "I see the disinfectant that removes it in a minute, a minute. And there is a way we can do something like that by injecting it inside or almost cleaning it," Trump said during the briefing, speaking to his health officials. "As you can see, it reaches the lungs, it's tremendous."

After your comments, you know that social media got to work and did what they did best, which is to make jokes about the situation, to help everyone cope with things as we all keep moving forward in this pandemic.

People used their creativity to clarify the situation by turning popular cleaning products into different medical treatments in the form of social media memes.

Many celebrities also criticized Trump for his suggestion. Spike Lee said: “Our President of these United States is neither a doctor nor a scientist. This morning, LYSOL had to publish a press release in which it said to the American public that its product should not be ingested for the treatment of DA & # 39; 19 & # 39; At the Lysol, can I hold it? Read and I quote & # 39; Caution statements: risks to humans and pets & # 39 ;. This is another reckless law that threatens the health and safety of Americans. WTF !!!! ”

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94