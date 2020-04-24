The lessons of the older generation will help us and defeat the coronavirus

The days have been blurred since March 10, the day Governor Polis declared a state of emergency. But as vividly as I remember September 11th, I clearly remember learning that COVID-19, our invisible enemy, had landed on our shores.

My legal partner, Rich Benenson, and I had just returned from Sacramento when the news broke that the first possible case of community outreach in the United States was being dealt with there. The problem became very real for both of them.

Although I had no idea what that news could mean for our state, I decided to write about it. In my February 28 column, I speculated that, “Although the impact here is uncertain, there are global concerns that the health crisis may turn into an economic crisis. Wall Street is waking up to the prospect that the coronavirus could affect the global economy. "

I still have trouble understanding how it will affect us in the coming months and years. Here's what I do know: People have lost their jobs, businesses, and loved ones. The stories of health professionals and first responders who have died in an effort to protect us are tragic beyond words. We have all been affected by this invisible enemy, a virus that we cannot see.

And yet, as the saying goes, it is often in the darkest skies that we see the brightest stars. We have witnessed incredible acts of kindness and generosity. All this has reminded me of what is really important in my life. I visit Facetime with my mother in California and talk to my daughter every day. My son, who can work remotely, returned from New York and lives temporarily with me. I never thought I would have this kind of quality

time with him again.

Everyday is a gift.

These experiences have given me a new perspective as I listen to Governor Polis and our other leaders chart a course to move forward.

On the one hand, winning this war requires thoughtful leadership from our government. Doing your part will require them to continue to provide guidance, further testing, and contact tracking. Perhaps most important is our personal responsibility. Each of us is morally and ethically called to do the right thing, make sacrifices, and take the necessary steps to keep our family, friends, coworkers, and community safe. And that makes me channel the lessons we learned from the older generation.

"The Greatest Generation,quot; refers to the Second World War generation and became popular with the title of a book written by Tom Brokaw. Her words echo now. “These men and women came of age in the Great Depression, when economic despair hung over the earth like a plague. They had seen their parents lose their businesses, their farms, their jobs, their hopes. They had learned to accept a future that unfolded one day at a time. Then, just as there was a glimpse of economic recovery, war broke out in Europe and Asia … they abandoned their place on the assembly lines in Detroit and in the ranks of Wall Street, dropped out of school, or went from cap and gown directly to the uniform. "

Brokaw observed that the largest generation developed common values ​​of personal responsibility, duty, honor, country, and faith. His remarkable actions provided subsequent generations, including ours, with the opportunity to accumulate great economic wealth, political influence, and the freedom of foreign oppression to make the decisions they desire.

Like the Great Generation, we have a role to play if we want to defeat this invisible enemy that has disrupted our lives.

State-issued guidelines should be seen as the bare minimum of what we should be doing.

For some, it is as simple as staying home for now and not subjecting ourselves to unnecessary risk. We know, however, that social distancing is not enough. Arm yourself wearing a mask when you go out. Remember that homemade masks are an act of protection from others: they are not very effective in preventing you from getting sick, but they prevent others from getting sick. Be a part of that act of solidarity and public health concerns until supply chains catch up and then do your part to build social norms that protect our

economy and our health until we have a vaccine.

Our business leaders have a greater responsibility to ensure that their employees and customers are safe. While we are all eager to get back to work, let's be innovative in our approach and make sure we protect the older members of our workforce and the most vulnerable among us when we get back online. If someone can work from home, do your best to keep them there.

If you are a person whose business is thriving right now, remember how connected your success is to the health of your city and state and be generous with your time and treasure. Donate significantly, generously to the cause. We can no longer deny our cooperation and dependence on each other. The private sector will be essential to build the culture of collaboration that we will need to remake our world.

Our resolution will be tested. But our nation, digging and working together, will win the COVID-19 war.

Doug Friednash is a Denver native, a partner at the Brownstein Hyatt Farber and Schreck law firm, and former Chief of Staff to Governor John Hickenlooper.

To send a letter to the editor about this article, send it online or check out our guidelines on how to send it by email or postal mail.

To send a letter to the editor about this article, send it online or check out our guidelines on how to send it by email or postal mail.