The founders of the lighthouse in securing the backing of the sky during the coronavirus – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Former BBC Studios scripted bosses Hilary Salmon, Radford Neville and Nick Betts established their new production company The Lighthouse in October last year, with a shared credit list that includes Luther, Doctor who, War and peace and Emmy winner The night of.

But even with this list of greatest hits, securing the most important endorsement for your new company during a catastrophic social and economic crisis led to some nervous moments. That is why the trio was "greatly relieved" for having outgrown Sky Studios' investment this week at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sky will take a minority stake in The Lighthouse after months of talks with the company's co-founders. The financial details of the investment and the size of the stake were not disclosed, but Salmon, Neville and Betts were impressed by the flexibility of what Sky offered. They are free to work with all global networks and transmitters and are not bound by an exclusive distribution agreement with the European pay-TV giant Comcast.

Related story Sky Studios invests in the new adventure of the former producer of & # 39; Luther & # 39; Hilary Salmon The Lighthouse

Sky Studios' growing confidence in the dramatic space behind shows like Chernobyl It was also attractive, as was the group's ambition to increase its scheduled production footprint. Sky has previously invested in Its dark materials Producer Bad Wolf and is developing a major studio in Elstree with the support of its parent company Comcast.

"The sky shone from day one, and it wasn't long before we entered into exclusive negotiations with them," Betts told Up News Info. "We have come a long way before the current coronavirus situation occurred, but we are extremely grateful and happy to be able to overcome it when such a huge change occurs in the world."

Betts added that being able to talk to partners and writers about Sky's financial support should inspire confidence during the COVID-19 pandemic and help drive development. "Those conversations are always difficult and more complicated when you can't say who your partner will be and where your funding will come from," he said.

In a happy moment, The Lighthouse is using 2020 to build its development roster and never planned to be in production this year, meaning it hasn't been affected by the scheduled shutdown across the industry. Salmon wants The Lighthouse production to be "smart, modern, authentic" and "to have something to say about the world we live in." She said that diversity on the screen will also be important: "We have shown shows like Luther and Silent witness That diversity can be front and center, and that will definitely be one of our trademarks. "

Neville added: "Hilary and I have done shows that appeal to the younger audience, whether it's Our girl, Youngersor Luther. That is something we will continue to focus on. It's about the audience, but also the writers we work with. I have to put on a show that my teenage daughters will like. "

The company's first project is an adaptation of the autobiography of famed British drug baron Howard Marks, Nice sir. The book had been spinning around on the BBC for years and various producers tried to get their way with BBC Two, but Salmon said it was "too epic" for television at the time. It eventually became a feature in 2010 by the Independent Film Company with Rhys Ifans in the lead role. Salmon approached the Independent about television rights and they are now partners in its development. Neil Forsyth, the writer of BBC Two Guilt, has written a script and The Lighthouse is preparing to present it to broadcasters. "It is such an exciting story," added Betts.

The Lighthouse's plan to move to offices in central London was rejected due to the closure, so for now, development talks will continue to happen at Zoom. "He is sitting there waiting for us and it will be very exciting when we can all be together," said Neville.