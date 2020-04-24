The cast of & # 39; Parks and Recreation & # 39; return to characters for Coronavirus lockdown special

NBC

Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Rashida Jones, Rob Lowe, Aziz Ansari and their co-stars are meeting in an effort to raise funds for the Feeding America COVID-19 Response Fund.

Up News Info –

The cast of the hit television comedy "Parks and Recreation"They are meeting for a special closure to benefit Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.

Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Chris Pratt, Rob lowe, Aziz Ansari and his castmates will reprise their characters for the only one, which will air on Thursday, April 30.

The special will revolve around Poehler's character Leslie Knope as she tries to stay connected to her friends and colleagues during the coronavirus lockdown.

"Like many other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for one night could raise some money," executive producer Michael Schur told Up News Info. "I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all responded in 45 minutes. Our old Parks and Recreation team has put together a 30-plus slice of Pawnee life (quarantined) and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donate!"

The special comes five years after the award-winning show ended.