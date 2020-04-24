Home Local News The Bucs wrote the protection for Tom Brady in Iowa against Tristan...

The Bucs wrote the protection for Tom Brady in Iowa against Tristan Wirfs

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
Took up to 13th place before an exchange was made, Tampa Bay went up one place to get tackle Tristan Wirfs from Iowa to help protect new / old QB Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers got that pick from NFC champion San Francisco, who came next and selected Javon Kinlaw from South Carolina. That made five defensive linemen in the first round of the last six drafts for the 49ers, who traded DT DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis last month for the Bucs' pick.

San Francisco earned the 117th overall pick and sent a seventh round (No. 245) to Tampa.

