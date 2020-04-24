The Bucs wrote the protection for Tom Brady in Iowa against Tristan Wirfs

Took up to 13th place before an exchange was made, Tampa Bay went up one place to get tackle Tristan Wirfs from Iowa to help protect new / old QB Tom Brady.

Who needs Vegas? OT, highly rated, Tristan Wirfs invites his mother, Sarah, to walk the red carpet in front of their home in Mount Vernon, Iowa. They lived in a trailer park until Tristan was 5 years old. In a few hours, he will be a first-round pick. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/yO7iUxE9WH – Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 23, 2020

The Buccaneers got that pick from NFC champion San Francisco, who came next and selected Javon Kinlaw from South Carolina. That made five defensive linemen in the first round of the last six drafts for the 49ers, who traded DT DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis last month for the Bucs' pick.

San Francisco earned the 117th overall pick and sent a seventh round (No. 245) to Tampa.