The best Hollywood disaster movies of recent times

Disaster movies have been a staple of Hollywood since time immemorial. Thanks to the advent of CGI, the re-enactment of natural disasters has been truly true to life in such films. But Hollywood filmmakers are not content to show the fury of nature. They make sure to include elements of comedy, action movies, even heist dramas in disaster movies. As we struggle with this disaster called COVID-19 by sitting at home, we bring you a list of some recent Hollywood movies belonging to the disaster movie genre that offers a mix of everything.

This is the end (2013)

Starring James Franco, Jonah Hill, Rogen, Jay Baruchel, Danny McBride, and Craig Robinson, this apocalyptic comedy revolves around fictional versions of its cast caught in a global apocalypse of Biblical proportions. The film is written, directed, and co-produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg in their directorial debut. It is a film adaptation of the short film Jay and Seth versus the Apocalypse (2007), also written by Rogen and Goldberg. Basically it's a parody of all kinds of disaster movies out there. It has an earthquake, cannibals, zombies and also demons. There is a scene in which two characters argue with Satan. Basically, the premise is that James Franco throws a housewarming party, attended by all the well-known Hollywood comic actors. A natural disaster occurs and those who have survived settle inside the house and await rescue. But then all kinds of monsters enter the scene. There are disagreements among the group, leading to fights. Furthermore, there is a mysterious blue ray that could be transporting people to Heaven. The various actors performed exaggerated versions of themselves. The film was praised for its spoofy version of the disaster movie genre.

Pompeii (2014)

This historic disaster film is produced and directed by Paul W. S. Anderson and stars Kit Harington, Emily Browning, Carrie-Anne Moss, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica Lucas, Jared Harris, and Kiefer Sutherland. Kit Harington underwent a strenuous training regimen for the film in order to increase her volume for the role. In AD 79, a gladiator slave (Kit Harington) and a nobleman's daughter (Emily Browning) fall in love, only for their romance to face all kinds of obstacles, such as the difference in their social status, the cunning mechanisms of a evil Roman senator. (Kiefer Sutherland) and to top it all off, an exploding volcano at the end. See the film not for its cheesy story, but for its imaginatively choreographed action scenes and detailed CGI work depicting the Pompeii disaster.

San Andreas (2015)

Directed by Brad Peyton and starring Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino, Alexandra Daddario, Ioan Gruffudd, Kylie Minogue, and Paul Giamatti, the plot of this disaster film revolves around an earthquake caused by the San Andreas fault, devastating Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. When a 9.1-magnitude earthquake devastates Los Angeles and San Francisco, The Rock, who plays a helicopter rescue pilot in the film, finds himself rescuing his estranged wife. The duo unite to rescue their daughter, who has found refuge, thanks to two good Samaritans. They survive a helicopter crash, they have to jump out of a plane with a parachute, run a tsunami and face another earthquake before finally catching up with their daughter and saving her from drowning. Whoever wrote the script probably went a little overboard! There's no denying that Dwayne Johnson makes even stupid movies look good. The film was highly praised for its impressive CGI.

Deepwater Horizon (2016)

Deepwater Horizon is a 2016 US disaster film based on the Deepwater Horizon oil explosion and spill in the Gulf of Mexico, rated the worst oil disaster in the history of the United States. It is adapted from The New York Times article, Deepwater Horizon & # 39; s Final Hours, written by David Barstow, David Rohde and Stephanie Sau. Directed by Peter Berg, the film stars Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell, John Malkovich, Gina Rodríguez, Dylan O & # 39; Brien and Kate Hudson. Mike Williams (Mark Wahlberg) and his wife Felicia (Kate Hudson) are shown to be a love couple before the action moves to the Gulf of Mexico, where he works as an Electronics Technician abroad on an oil rig. We also met Offshore Installation Manager James Harrell (Kurt Russell). The first half of the movie is full of oil exploration lingo. The film slowly increases tension and when the oil spill occurs and everything seems to be on fire, a vision of hell awaits us. It seems like a lost cause from the start and it's a surprise that so many people have survived. Both Wahlberg and Russell are shown doing a bit of heroism, but beyond cinematic liberties, what the film really fills you with is a detailed description of what an ecological disaster really is.

The Hurricane Heist (2018)

Directed by Rob Cohen, the film stars Toby Kebbell, Maggie Grace, Ryan Kwanten, Melissa Bolona, ​​and Ralph Ineson, and is about a gang of thieves who plan to use a Category 5 hurricane to cover the tracks of a bank robbery. . Rob Cohen was the director of the original and early xXx The Fast and the Furious and combines his love of high octane adventure with the basic premise of The Perfect Storm and presents the plot of a heist movie in this movie which like The Hurricane it describes becomes a force of nature itself and wanders wherever you want. It is a block with so many improbabilities that after a point you stop counting. The final sequence is straight out of the Fast and the Furious franchise, with a trio of trucks chasing the storm behind them. Watch the movie to see its stunning storm effects, which are best of all.