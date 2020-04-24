The best celebrity fashion moments in stagecoach history

When it comes to Stagecoach, the style is unique.

For more than a decade, fans of the country have flocked to Indio for the annual Stagecoach Festival, where stars of the genre take the stage to serenade guests with their beloved songs. Meanwhile, attendees can eat, drink, and sunbathe in California for the special event. And, like its famous relative, Coachella, fashion at Stagecoach has also taken on a life of its own.

While Coachella is known for her bohemian aesthetic, packed with flower crowns and loose dresses, Stagecoach embraces her western roots from head to toe.