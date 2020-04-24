Home Entertainment The best celebrity fashion moments in stagecoach history

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
When it comes to Stagecoach, the style is unique.

For more than a decade, fans of the country have flocked to Indio for the annual Stagecoach Festival, where stars of the genre take the stage to serenade guests with their beloved songs. Meanwhile, attendees can eat, drink, and sunbathe in California for the special event. And, like its famous relative, Coachella, fashion at Stagecoach has also taken on a life of its own.

While Coachella is known for her bohemian aesthetic, packed with flower crowns and loose dresses, Stagecoach embraces her western roots from head to toe.

That means there is no shortage of cowboy hats, denim, boots, and nods to the American flag. When the stars come, though, they make things better with vivid embroidery, dazzling textures, and playful fringes. Or if you are Ashton Kutcher, it's overalls all the way.

Since the festival was first promoted from late April through fall amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, fans will have to wait a few more months before Stagecoach is officially unveiled yet again.

"Hold on to your bracelets, the party will take place from October 23 to 25, 2020!" The official Stagecoach Instagram announced in March.

Until then, you can always remember the style of celebrities, just keep scrolling!

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Stagecoach

Diplo

Stagecoach widget, Shania Twain

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Stagecoach

Shania Twain

Stagecoach widget, Rita Wilson

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Stagecoach

Rita Wilson

Stagecoach widget, Ashton Kutcher

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Stagecoach

Ashton Kutcher

Stagecoach widget, Kelsea Ballerini

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Stagecoach

Kelsea Ballerini

Stagecoach widget, Kacey Musgraves

Chelsea Lauren / WireImage

Kacey Musgraves

Stagecoach widget, Carrie Underwood

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Carrie Underwood

Stagecoach widget, Bebe Rexha

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch

Baby Rexha

Stagecoach Widget, Lauren Alaina

imageSPACE / Shutterstock

Lauren Alaina

Stagecoach widget, Lil Nas X

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Stagecoach

Lil Nas X

Stagecoach widget Jessie James Decker

imageSPACE / Shutterstock

Jessie James Decker

Stagecoach widget, Maren Morris

Rmv / Shutterstock

Maren morris

Stagecoach widget, Lee Ann Womack

Shutterstock

Lee Ann Womack

Stagecoach widget, Jana Kramer

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Stagecoach

Jana Kramer

Stagecoach widget, Taylor Swift

John Shearer / WireImage

Taylor Swift

Stagecoach widget, Carrie Underwood

Michael Tran / FilmMagic

Carrie Underwood

Stagecoach widget, Kacey Musgraves

Tom Walko / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves

Stagecoach widget Danielle Bradbery

Scott Dudelson / Getty Images for Stagecoach

Danielle Bradbery

Stagecoach widget, Jana Kramer

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Stagecoach

Jana Kramer

Stagecoach widget, Elle King

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Stagecoach

Elle king

