The best celebrity fashion moments in stagecoach history

When it comes to Stagecoach, the style is unique.
For more than a decade, fans of the country have flocked to Indio for the annual Stagecoach Festival, where stars of the genre take the stage to serenade guests with their beloved songs. Meanwhile, attendees can eat, drink, and sunbathe in California for the special event. And, like its famous relative, Coachella, fashion at Stagecoach has also taken on a life of its own.
While Coachella is known for her bohemian aesthetic, packed with flower crowns and loose dresses, Stagecoach embraces her western roots from head to toe.
That means there is no shortage of cowboy hats, denim, boots, and nods to the American flag. When the stars come, though, they make things better with vivid embroidery, dazzling textures, and playful fringes. Or if you are Ashton Kutcher, it's overalls all the way.
Since the festival was first promoted from late April through fall amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, fans will have to wait a few more months before Stagecoach is officially unveiled yet again.
"Hold on to your bracelets, the party will take place from October 23 to 25, 2020!" The official Stagecoach Instagram announced in March.
Until then, you can always remember the style of celebrities, just keep scrolling!
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Stagecoach
Diplo
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Stagecoach
Shania Twain
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Stagecoach
Rita Wilson
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Stagecoach
Ashton Kutcher
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Stagecoach
Kelsea Ballerini
Chelsea Lauren / WireImage
Kacey Musgraves
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Carrie Underwood
Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch
Baby Rexha
imageSPACE / Shutterstock
Lauren Alaina
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Stagecoach
Lil Nas X
imageSPACE / Shutterstock
Jessie James Decker
Rmv / Shutterstock
Maren morris
Shutterstock
Lee Ann Womack
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Stagecoach
Jana Kramer
John Shearer / WireImage
Taylor Swift
Michael Tran / FilmMagic
Carrie Underwood
Tom Walko / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves
Scott Dudelson / Getty Images for Stagecoach
Danielle Bradbery
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Stagecoach
Jana Kramer
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Stagecoach
Elle king
%MINIFYHTMLfedfdcf407c955f9943056430d8649df12%