Texas-based ExxonMobil reconfigures manufacturing facility to make hand sanitizer – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – ExxonMobil has reconfigured manufacturing operations in Louisiana to produce medical grade hand sanitizer.

Officials at the Irving-based company say the products will be donated to COVID-19 response efforts in Texas, Louisiana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York and Pennsylvania.

ExxonMobil increased production of isopropyl alcohol, a key ingredient in the disinfectant, by approximately 3,000 metric tons at its chemical manufacturing facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Initial production of more than 150,000 gallons of medical grade disinfectant, enough to fill nearly 5 million 4-ounce bottles, is distributed to medical providers and first responders.

To improve safety, plant staff packed the disinfectants outdoors. "We are focused on keeping our people and communities safe while supporting frontline responders and meeting customer needs," said Darren Woods, CEO of Exxon.

The company has also increased its ability to manufacture specialized polypropylene, used in medical gowns and masks, by approximately 1,000 metric tons per month, enough to produce some 200 million medical masks or 20 million gowns.