Terrifying new estimates show what will happen if we stop distancing ourselves socially in May – BGR

As state and local public officials and health experts, along with the Trump administration at the federal level, discuss the details of how the country will reopen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a new model shows what the Ser effect of relaxants will be. patterns of social distancing across the country from May.

From PolicyLab at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, this tool shows what will happen at the county level across the country if social distancing patterns are relaxed by 50% starting May 15 (hint: not good).

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

One of the most difficult decisions to make in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak for states and cities across the country was the decision to effectively put themselves in economic coma for an indefinite period of time, forcing people to stay home, except travel. to essential businesses like banks and supermarkets or to buy takeaways. With a snap of the fingers, in the form of orders from mayors and governors, ordinary life came to a halt across the country, in a way that most Americans could probably never have conceived of as a possibility, let alone actually happen.

But after several weeks of this, and more than a month of closings and blockades in many parts of the country, we are now in a new and perhaps even more dangerous phase of the country's response to the coronavirus. We are beginning to see states and cities that want to be at the forefront of openness again, amid protests that this is all taking too long and warnings from public health experts that we are not out of the woods yet. and that reopening now is too dangerous. In that regard, there is a web tool created by the PolicyLab team at Children & # 39; s Hospital in Philadelphia that makes math as easy as possible for you – you can check here for an estimate of what will happen in your area if Leaders begin to relax patterns of social distancing in May, as has been proposed in an increasing number of places in the United States.

That link shows a tool, "COVID-Lab: Mapping COVID-19 in your community." You will see a map of the USA. USA Which you can filter by state and then filter down to the county level.

Let's use Chicago's Cook County as an example of what the data can reveal here. Here is what you see for the county encompassing Chicago, which has seen more than 14,000 coronavirus cases as of the date of this writing (and more than 35,000 in the state of Illinois):

What the researchers who built this tool used for its modeling is an arbitrary date of May 15 as a starting point to begin to relax the patterns of social distancing. On that date, once again, for modeling purposes, they imagine what could happen if activity in the area is allowed to return to 50% of normal. "The number of instantaneous reproduction (R) is estimated using the daily incidence of new cases, while including the effects of social distancing, population density, and the combination of temperature and humidity lagging in the last 14 days," he explains, the site its methodology. "The effects of each county are standardized by the demographics of the population."

What you see in the chart above for Cook County is, not surprisingly, a dramatic increase in new cases, which begins to be more visible in June. However, if you kept things as they are now in Cook County, you can see that the curve would essentially flatten to a straight line, with no new cases as we get closer to August.

Of course, maintaining the status quo for another three months is not a start, as companies cannot remain locked in during that time without earning money, and expect to reopen and return to normal by the end of that period. This tool shows why the recommendation is that states and cities to ease your way back to a state of normality, keeping an eye on your impact on case numbers, without turning the dial up all at once, not even relaxing things 50% at a time, as this model is built around.

You can play with this tool to see any state and county in the USA. USA Here's another example, showing Los Angeles County (and, again, using May 15 with 50% relaxation of social distancing patterns as a starting point).

Image Source: Charlie Riedel / AP / Shutterstock