Teresa Giudice shows off her natural beauty in a makeup-free video and fans are excited about her stunning looks!

Teresa Giudice generally wears glamorous makeup, but this time, she turned to social media to share a clip in which she showed off her natural beauty. The reality TV star was promoting a raffle in the midst of the VOCID-19 pandemic quarantine and fans were quick to congratulate her on how stunning she looked without makeup!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has her own signature makeup and is rarely seen without it!

That said, his followers were scared when they could see his naked face in the clip.

& # 39; COVID19 and #stayhome have definitely affected a lot of us for the past few weeks, so I've joined my friends on @officialwinfluence and some really fun and exciting brands to give 3 lucky winners a chance to win $ 1,000 CASH each PLUS each company's award packages, wrote the celebrity in the caption.

Obviously, fans were happy to hear about the big giveaway, but they also focused a lot on their looks in the video!

Judging from his comments below the post, many couldn't believe how cool his skin was and wanted some advice!

Take a look at a couple of comments: "So naturally pretty." / What skin care products do you use, girl? Your skin looks amazing. "

See this post on Instagram 🎉 $ 3,000 CASH + GIFT PACKAGE AWARD! 💰 COVID19 and #stayhome have definitely taken a toll on many of us over the past few weeks, so I've joined my friends on @officialwinfluence and some really fun and exciting brands to give 3 lucky winners a chance to win $ 1,000 in cash for each company award package! #ad #sweepstakes Just follow the steps below to enter! 1) I like this post + tag at least 2 friends in the comments below. Each * separate comment * of 2 tags equals 1 entry, 10 entries maximum! For TWO bonus entries, you can enter your email via the bio link at @officialwinfluence! 2) Go to the account @officialwinfluence and * FOLLOW * the accounts @officialwinfluence is following. These are the companies that have so generously donated prize packages! It only takes about 30 seconds if you just click the watchlist on @officialwinfluence and do it from there. We will review the winners! BONUS ENTRY: Enter your email address via the bio link at @officialwinfluence to get 2 bonus entries! * IMPORTANT * YOU MUST FOLLOW ALL the accounts @officialwinfluence is following as of 04/27/20 to be eligible. Winners randomly selected by a third-party service from the comments in this post, as well as bonus email entries and contacted via IG DM and / or email. By entering, you confirm that you are over 18 years old, you release Instagram from your responsibility and accept the term of use of Instagram. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY to enter. The draw ends at 11:59 p.m. PST of 04/25/20. Winners announced 04/27/20. US 50 only; Void where prohibited. This giveaway is not sponsored, managed, affiliated with or associated in any way with Instagram. Sweepstakes Sponsors Include @kalorik @anxietyaideofficial @simplyprotein @ true.aeon @lifesproutbio @flawlessfacepillow @spaceskincare @pso_rite @drasunshine @finehealinggoods @ hawkeypreast @thelunchsey @evinegurden glowupbeaty @ privateeyewear @ dr.n.peppertunities @kalm_with_kava @shampsbev @honeybunch_naturals @hereandnowsupply @anjieandash @truskinnaturals @scrubdaddy @ baker.rye.co A publication shared by TERESA GIUDICE ® (@teresagiudice) in April 22, 2020 at 3:22 p.m. PDT

Teresa was wearing a baby pink tank top and dark gray sweatpants, proving that she has relaxed while in isolation, both when it comes to her makeup and clothing.

Still, even though she opted for a casual, natural look, Teresa looked stunning!

On the other hand, that didn't stop him from getting what looked like a fresh manicure.

Ad %MINIFYHTML6eb1a3097176f60cbf7f788d3162ae1224% %MINIFYHTML6eb1a3097176f60cbf7f788d3162ae1224%

Also, her long hair was styled in very pretty, beachy waves.



Post views:

0 0