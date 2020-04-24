Tekashi 6ix9ine's Baby Mama Says He Stopped Talking To Her Before Release From Prison

Sara Molina, Tekashi's 6ix9ine baby mom, claims that the rapper is an indolent father who has not contacted her or her daughter since before her release from prison.

She says that despite the fact that the rapper is not interested in seeing his son, Tekashi's mother is actively trying to keep a close bond with the girl and has been in close contact for the past month.

