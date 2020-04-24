Tekashi 6ix9ine's Baby Mama Says He Stopped Talking To Her Before Release From Prison

Sara Molina, Tekashi's 6ix9ine baby mom, claims that the rapper is an indolent father who has not contacted her or her daughter since before her release from prison.

She says that despite the fact that the rapper is not interested in seeing his son, Tekashi's mother is actively trying to keep a close bond with the girl and has been in close contact for the past month.

Sources close to the rapper say he is waiting until the social distancing due to the pandemic ends. They also say that Sara is desperately trying to get back with him, but Tekashi doesn't want to. He also reportedly wants to settle custody with the courts.

In January, Sara and Tekashi's current girlfriend, Jade, went back and forth on Instagram.

Jade wrote: "They kidnapped you, they had sex with your son's mother," in defense of her man.

After Molina heard about the comments, she responded.

"Don't mention me if you won't see me. You are weak as a fool."