Tekashi 6ix9ine requests court permission to record music videos in his backyard

Tekashi's 6ix9ine lawyer wrote a letter to the court requesting permission for the rapper to shoot music videos in his backyard.

"I am writing today only to request Court approval to allow Mr. Hernández to spend up to two hours in his backyard, once a week, for work purposes only. He is looking to record music videos in his backyard," wrote the attorney Lance Lazzaro

Before his release from prison, 6ix9ine allegedly landed a record $ 10 million contract. After its release, it was reported that he was working on two albums, one in English and one in Spanish. The deal went with its old label, 10K Projects.

In the past, Tekashi relied on his music videos and social media posts to promote his music. He has been silent since his release, as he is still under house arrest until August 2.