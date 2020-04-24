Tekashi 6ix9ine requests court permission to record music videos in his backyard

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Tekashi's 6ix9ine lawyer wrote a letter to the court requesting permission for the rapper to shoot music videos in his backyard.

"I am writing today only to request Court approval to allow Mr. Hernández to spend up to two hours in his backyard, once a week, for work purposes only. He is looking to record music videos in his backyard," wrote the attorney Lance Lazzaro

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here