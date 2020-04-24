Tekashi 6ix9ine hijacker was denied as highly "dangerous,quot;

On Friday, federal prosecutors requested that Tekashi 6ix9ine hijacker Anthony "Harv,quot; Ellison remain behind bars despite the coronavirus pandemic affecting prisons across the country. Prosecutors argued that Ellison is a potential danger to his community and may cause problems upon his release.

According to page six, government officials referred to Ellison as a high-ranking member who would only cause trouble if they let him out.

Michael Longyear, the prosecutor in the case, wrote that Harv's "leadership role,quot; in the gang, a position that includes kidnapping and robbery, illustrates how dangerous it is for the community. For that reason, Michael said, it's best to keep him behind bars.

As previously reported, in October 2019, Ellison was convicted of the kidnapping at gunpoint of Daniel Hernández, also known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, and also cut a man's face just a few months later. The news of the judge's denial comes just 48 hours after Ellison's attorney requested his release from prison.

Ellison is currently staying at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on $ 200.00 bail. His attorney asked him to serve part of his sentence at his home in Brooklyn, New York.

Devereaux Cannick, Ellison's attorney, stated that his 32-year-old client has asthma and that if he contracted the coronavirus, his life would be in danger.

Longyear questioned the idea of ​​his precarious health condition, claiming that if his health were an issue, he would have mentioned it after his conviction in October 2019. Right now, Ellison is awaiting sentencing and may disappear for 30 years for life.

In a letter to Judge Paul Engelmayer, Longyear stated that Ellison had "every reason,quot; to try to flee. In January, he was disciplined for assaulting another convict as well. Followers of the case know that Hernández's luck has been much better.

Earlier this month, the rapper was reported to be allowed to serve the rest of his sentence at home. As most know, Tekashi faced several decades behind bars before cooperating with federal prosecutors. He was later described as a "star witness," a title for which he was criticized by the hip-hop community.



