Tedy Bruschi's thoughts on comparing with the Patriots choose Josh Uche

Patriots Hall of Fame Tedy Bruschi promptly welcomed Michigan linebacker Josh Uche into the team's extended family, with one point of clarification.

After New England selected Uche with the 60th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday night, Bruschi was quick to step in when ESPN reporter Mike Reiss compared him to the rookie who was soon to convert.

14 you catch my senior year. 52 race. But welcome to NE, boy. 😂 😉 https://t.co/SENxWr1r1F – Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) April 25, 2020

As for the statistics, Bruschi has a point. The former Arizona standout joined the Patriots in 1996 as the NCAA all-time sack leader at 52. By contrast, Uche had 7.5 sacks in his senior year, 15.5 overall.