Teairra Mari is hit with a lien on the 50 Cent $ 40k lawsuit

If you've been wondering what Teairra Mari and 50 Cent are doing regarding demand, now is the change to get an update. It appears he hasn't paid 50 cents for a $ 30k more trial can, and now it seems the rapper has taken a lien against the reality star, according to the latest reports from The Shade Room.

TSR quotes The Blast and notes that they have obtained court documents that it has filed a lien against Mari's assets. "50 Cent has filed a lien against Mari's assets and property in an attempt to collect a sentence that she refuses to pay."

TSR went on and said that ‘The documents indicate that Mari has not paid a penny of the $ 30,000 plus penalties that she was ordered to cough. He has sent notices to companies he believes Mari works with demanding that they pay him any amounts owed to him. "

Someone said, "I hate when people owe you money, but do everything else in the world, BUT PAY!", And a follower posted this message: "She only owes $ 38,800 if she abandons her stimulus check."

One follower said, "I really don't feel sorry for her. She tried to get her coins and failed," and another commenter wrote this message: "Omg 50! Leave that girl alone as she clearly doesn't have her! 😭🙏🏾 '

Another follower said, "She should never have mentioned this man." He'll have it after all this, "and someone else wrote," Someone, please give him the money so he doesn't have to go through this anymore. "

Someone else wrote, "Everyone would love it if it were the other way around, but it's wrong because 50 do it, take the bag 50," said another follower: "This really has gone too far." As if we had Curtis, you are the Queen of Petty, WE HAVE IT … leave this girl alone. "

Ad

Recently, 50 Cent's girlfriend Cuban Link continues to maintain her fitness regimen despite the ongoing blockade.



Post views:

0 0