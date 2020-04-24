Home Entertainment Supermodel Cindy Crawford's son is covered in gang tattoos! (Photos)

Supermodel Cindy Crawford's 20-year-old son Presley Gerber has been quarantined at his parents' luxurious home in Malibu, MTO News has learned.

(Watch the video above talking about him and acting like a gang member)

Pressley is a very unique man, with a unique sense of style. The privileged solitaire debuted on Thursday with two new tattoos while playing shirtless basketball.

In the video, you can see that it has the number & # 39; 310 & # 39; bold on the chest. And his other tattoo is a gun placed on his left hip. Both tattoos are popular with Los Angeles gang members.

