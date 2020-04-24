Supermodel Cindy Crawford's son is covered in gang tattoos! (Photos)

Supermodel Cindy Crawford's 20-year-old son Presley Gerber has been quarantined at his parents' luxurious home in Malibu, MTO News has learned.

(Watch the video above talking about him and acting like a gang member)

Pressley is a very unique man, with a unique sense of style. The privileged solitaire debuted on Thursday with two new tattoos while playing shirtless basketball.

In the video, you can see that it has the number & # 39; 310 & # 39; bold on the chest. And his other tattoo is a gun placed on his left hip. Both tattoos are popular with Los Angeles gang members.

But those are not the only Pressley tattoos. Have a look:

Why is the rich boy doing this? Presley's antics have caused concern among her parents, supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber.

Last month, a source told Us Weekly, "Presley is obviously going through a super-rebellious phase right now."

He's trying to get out of the shadow of his family and find his own way and create his own identity. He also likes the attention he has been receiving, albeit negative, from his tattoo and recent posts. "