Suhana Khan looks gorgeous in her monochrome video

We love to watch videos of star children appearing on the Internet. Whether it's Taimur Ali Khan waving to the paparazzi or baby Inaaya reciting a poem, these kids surely know how to turn on the charm. Similarly, Shah Rukh Khan's children have outgrown media handling and exposure. While Aaryan is quite nonchalant about it, Suhana is proving to be a great diva.

Proving that this charming lady misses her friends, a small snippet of a thoughtful Suhana arrived on social media. She is seen looking outside and sighing in said video. This charming lady dressed in mascara was sure to become an actor soon.

Watch the video here.

See this post on Instagram Your â‚Â ¤âÃ‚Â ¤âÃ‚Â ¤ # suhanakhan__22 #suhanakhan @ suhanakhan2 A post shared by SUHANA KHAN (@ suhanakhan__22) on April 23, 2020 at 1:40 pm PDT

%MINIFYHTMLf0911c00966d5b2ffc2cf13abcab0fca12%