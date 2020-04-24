Home Entertainment Suhana Khan looks gorgeous in her monochrome video

Suhana Khan looks gorgeous in her monochrome video

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Suhana Khan looks gorgeous in her monochrome video

We love to watch videos of star children appearing on the Internet. Whether it's Taimur Ali Khan waving to the paparazzi or baby Inaaya reciting a poem, these kids surely know how to turn on the charm. Similarly, Shah Rukh Khan's children have outgrown media handling and exposure. While Aaryan is quite nonchalant about it, Suhana is proving to be a great diva.

Suhana Khan

Proving that this charming lady misses her friends, a small snippet of a thoughtful Suhana arrived on social media. She is seen looking outside and sighing in said video. This charming lady dressed in mascara was sure to become an actor soon.

Suhana Khan

Watch the video here.

See this post on Instagram

Your â‚Â ¤âÃ‚Â ¤âÃ‚Â ¤ # suhanakhan__22 #suhanakhan @ suhanakhan2

A post shared by SUHANA KHAN (@ suhanakhan__22) on April 23, 2020 at 1:40 pm PDT

%MINIFYHTMLf0911c00966d5b2ffc2cf13abcab0fca12%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©