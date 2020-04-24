Stephen King reads from his new book "If It Bleeds,quot; – Up News Info Tampa

Legendary narrator Stephen King reads the first chapter of his next book: If it bleeds, in a world premiere on YouTube. Watch the video below to see an exclusive preview of this new collection of novels, to be released on April 21 by ViacomCBS sister company Simon & Schuster.

Stephen King has published over sixty books, all of them best sellers worldwide. Now # 1 New York Times Best-selling author and short fiction teacher has written an extraordinary collection of four compelling new novels: "Mr. Harrigan's Phone,quot;, "Chuck's Life,quot;, "Rat,quot; and the title story, "If it bleeds."

As shocking and enduring as his longest fiction, King's short stories are his own dark gift. Its full range is on display once again with If it bleedsIt offers readers four more works that are sure to be as iconic as its predecessors. In the title story, favorite reader Holly Gibney (from Mr. Mercedes' trilogy and The foreigner) must face her fears, and possibly another stranger, this time alone. In "Mr. Harrigan's Phone,quot;, an intergenerational friendship has a disturbing life. "Chuck's Life,quot; beautifully explores how each of us contains crowds. And in "Rat,quot;, a struggling writer must deal with the dark side of ambition.

If these stories showcase King's creative depths, they also show that certain themes endure. One of King's big concerns is evil, and in If it bleedsThere are a lot of things imagined in the title story as "a big bird, all gray and icy,quot;. There is also the opposite of evil, which in King's fiction often manifests as friendship. In these stories, Holly Gibney is reminded that friendship not only affirms life but can save it.

King also reminds us that the everyday pleasures of life are even more glorious because they are fleeting: the scandalous good fortune of a beautiful blue day after a series of grays; the delight of dancing really well, when each movement feels perfect; A chance meeting. It is at these times that King's ability to describe pure joy rivals his ability to terrify us.

Do not miss If it bleeds It will come out on April 21st where books are sold.