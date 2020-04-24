Stephen Graham to join the cast – Up News Info

the Irish and Boardwalk Empire star Stephen Graham has landed a role in another gangster drama, this time joining the cast of Peaky Blinders.

Graham was ready to take on a role in season 6 of the hit BBC drama, but the series Tiger Aspect and Caryn Mandabach Productions did not start filming due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Graham, who recently appeared on Peaky Blinders adaptation of writer Steven Knight from A Christmas Carol, he said to The Sun: "I was supposed to start Peaky Blinders but that has been put on hold indefinitely. My agent spent a lot of time putting that together. "

He did not offer any details on his part, but Up News Info has asked for more details. He will follow other big names, like Tom Hardy and Adrien Brody, in his presentation on the show.

Peaky BlindersPage The Instagram page shared a message from Cillian Murphy (aka Tommy Shelby) this week, in which the actor thanked the show's team for their "patience and patience" during the shutdown. "We will be back as soon as we can, I promise, causing mayhem and hitting heads as usual," he added.

In an interview with Up News Info earlier this month, Murphy's co-star Helen McCrory revealed what happened in the days leading up to Peaky Blinders hesitant. She spent a day combing her hair, putting on makeup and doing tests, during which much of the production team realized that "something very big is yet to come."

McCrory said, "The next morning I woke up and told my producer that I am no longer comfortable doing this … Cillian Murphy did the same. Together with the producers, we reached out to the BBC and said we are going to get this out. now before we have to in the future. "