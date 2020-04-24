St. Paul Saints holding virtual tests: "If you don't have a bat, use a broom,quot; – Up News Info

– The St. Paul Saints are holding open trials in a drastically different way, through the video presentation.

On Friday, the independent baseball team said "the show must go on," so the Saints will accept video submissions "for anyone who has dreamed of stepping on a professional diamond."

Until Friday, May 1, the team will accept video submissions. The team asks participants to first post the video to their Facebook, Twitter or Instagram account with #SaintsVirtual Tryout as a hashtag. After that, they should also show up here.

“With social distancing in place, players can be creative. If you don't have a baseball, wear a pair of socks. If you don't have a bat, use a broom. Glove missing, use oven mitt. I can't find a launch partner, use the side of a building, "the team said in a statement.

Players can submit game images or record individual workouts.

"Infielders and outfielders must show their reach and arm strength and strike from either a live pitcher, soft pitch or batting tee. Receivers should have a video showing how well they can block the pitches and arm strength going down to second. Pitchers must show a variety of pitches, "the team said.

After the deadline, Saints coaches and manager George Tsamis will review the submissions and reduce them to three. The first three will be announced on May 8.

From there, Saints fans will be able to choose a player to join the team for the 2020 season.