South Ute Indian tribe continues to stay home until further notice

The Southern Ute Tribal Council reaffirmed its order to stay home Thursday in contrast to Colorado's new phase of "home security,quot;.

"It is crucial that the Tribe continue to comply with the order that tribal members stay home unless it is for essential activities," according to a press release. "The continuation of the order is based on the Tribal Council's ongoing assessment of the rapidly changing serious public health emergency."

The council issued the order to stay home on March 25 in its effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"After reviewing the basis for the State's decision and, more importantly, considering the concerns and vulnerabilities of the special needs of the people of southern Ute, any relaxation of the standards or practices of social distancing has been found to be premature, "the statement said.

The council's order remains in effect "until further notice."

Tribal parks remain closed to gatherings of more than 5 people, but exercise is still encouraged while practicing social distancing. Face masks have been distributed to disabled / at-risk individuals as well as tribal elders.

The 1,064-square-mile South Ute Reserve is found in three counties: La Plata, Archuleta, and Montezuma. The tribe's headquarters are in Ignacio and a seven-member Tribal Council governs the tribe, according to its website.

Any member of the tribe who is concerned about their health, or who may be experiencing coronavirus symptoms, should call the Southern Ute Health Center at 970-563-4581.