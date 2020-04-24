Sonu Sood to provide free meals to 25,000 migrants during Ramzan



With the pandemic and blockade underway, our Bollywood celebrities are doing their part towards society through contributions, providing food and essentials, and spreading awareness.



Actor Sonu Sood, who played an antagonist on Simmba, aims to feed more than 45,000 people daily in Mumbai under an initiative called Shakti Annadanam launched on behalf of his late father Shakti Sagar Sood. He also offered his hotel in Juhu for health workers, including doctors, nurses, and paramedical personnel.

Now, he has decided to provide food kits to more than 25,000 migrants daily in Mumbai during the holy month of Ramzan, which begins tomorrow in India. “Times are so difficult today that it is very important for each of us to defend ourselves. Through this initiative, I would help all those who would be fasting during this period and provide them with special meal kits so they will not be hungry after fasting all day, "Sonu said.



The initiative will help these migrants, who have come from far away places like Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.