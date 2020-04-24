SoCal healthcare workers worry that coronavirus fears are keeping patients away – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As the number of coronavirus cases in the US grew. In the US, hospitals across the South prepared for the worst. However, as California approaches its sixth week in a safer order at home, doctors and nurses at local hospitals say its facilities are largely empty.

"Everyone expected this large influx of patients with COVID-19, but we are seeing the exact opposite in our hospitals," said a cancer nurse, who asked to remain anonymous. "There are parts of the hospital where the lights are off."

She said that some health professionals may even have financial problems, due to lack of need.

"They say we are heroes, we are the front line and all of this, but we are the ones who are possibly being suspended," he continued. "It is really strange."

Elective surgeries are banned right now, forcing many Southern California hospitals to cut hours and shifts. In addition, some professionals believe that people avoid seeking medical attention for fear of contracting coronavirus in the hospital.

Dr. Sam Torbati, co-director of the Cedars-Sinai emergency room, said Thursday that he sees patients every day who have delayed their visit to the emergency room for fear they are exposed to COVID-19. He urged people not to be afraid to seek the necessary medical attention.

He said delaying emergency medical care can be dangerous and diminishes the ability of emergency physicians to help once help is sought.

"They were available. We have a lot of capacity. We don't want them to be afraid," Torbati said, noting that patients suspected of having COVID-19 symptoms are isolated.

Cedars-Sinai ER has seen 30 percent fewer patients between March 1 and April 15 compared to the same time period in 2019.

Torbati said a reduction is expected, due to stay-at-home orders affecting the number of serious trauma cases, including car accidents, shootings and stabbings. However, he said there has been a decrease in visits to other cases that the emergency room normally handles and will not necessarily be affected by orders to stay home.

The emergency physician said he fears an increase in non-coronavirus-related deaths, especially in people with serious health problems.

"Hospitals like Cedars-Sinai have processes in place to ensure people's safety," he said. "The fear of picking up COVID-19 in a hospital, I get it … (but) emergencies are things where time makes a difference."

