Snap increases debt sale to $ 850 million (from $ 750 million) to strong demand – Up News Info

Snap, the parent of Snapchat, said on Friday it will sell $ 850 million in senior notes, compared to a $ 750 million debt offering it announced yesterday, due to strong investor demand for the securities.

Snap gave initial note buyers an option to purchase up to an additional note amount of an additional $ 150 million. The sale of the bonds is expected to close on April 28.

Snap said yesterday in its filing with the SEC that it "intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, capital expenditures" or to acquire "businesses, products, services or technologies. complementary ".

The company also said it could use the case to buy back Snap's common stock, "although it has no commitments for material acquisitions or share buybacks at this time."

Snap posted strong quarterly earnings earlier this week, with an increase in users, an increase in revenue, and a narrower than expected net loss.

Media and entertainment companies have been raising cash at a rapid rate to protect themselves from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Snap, like others, withdrew its financial guidance for the second quarter due to COVID-19 and said its advertising revenue began to decline in March when orders to stay home took effect.