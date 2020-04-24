Slim Thug reveals that it has been proven negative for the coronavirus

Rapper Slim Thug has revealed that he has tested negative for coronavirus, after struggling with the virus for weeks.

He shared the results on Instagram, along with several prayer hand emojis.

Last month, the rapper revealed that he had tested positive for the virus and urged his followers to take it seriously.

"So check this out. No games played, okay? The other day, I had the coronavirus test yesterday and it tested positive. As careful as I have been, quarantining, staying home, I could have – No I had something to eat or something or something like that. Simple things like that, nothing crazy. I stayed in my truck with a mask, gloves, everything and my test turned out positive, so everyone should take these things. Serious. "

The rapper also donated 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to the METRO Police Department and METRO bus drivers as they continue to serve the city of Houston.