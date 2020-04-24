Home Entertainment Slim Thug reveals that it has been proven negative for the coronavirus

Slim Thug reveals that it has been proven negative for the coronavirus

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Rapper Slim Thug has revealed that he has tested negative for coronavirus, after struggling with the virus for weeks.

He shared the results on Instagram, along with several prayer hand emojis.

Last month, the rapper revealed that he had tested positive for the virus and urged his followers to take it seriously.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©