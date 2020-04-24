Simulated NFL 2020 Draft for Rounds 2-3: Patriots get their QB; Buccaneers, Steelers take RBs on day 2

The first round of the Draft 2020 NFL is on the books. That means 32 players have been selected to join the league. At the end of Friday night, when the second and third rounds are completed, 74 more players will receive their names in their new professional homes.

As usual, there were a few surprises on Thursday night, with some of the best prospects falling on Day 2 and others going earlier than expected. Those moves rocked the pool of the best remaining players and provided an opportunity for a new simulated two-round draft. With several teams not facing each other in the first round, this is also your chance to get into action.

MORE NFL 2020 PROJECT:

Live Ratings | Choose tracker | The 100 best blackboards

This is how we see that rounds 2 and 3 are possibly developed according to the values ​​of the players and the needs of the team:

2020 NFL Simulated Draft: Round 2

33. Cincinnati Bengals

After getting QB Joe Burrow in the first round, the Bengals can get a lot of help for him as they also complement A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd. Higgins is a dangerous and versatile game maker who can be a force in the red zone at 6-4,216 pounds. He posted 59 catches for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games last season. He also ran for a 36-yard score against LSU in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

34. Indianapolis Colts (Redskins)

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

The Colts have a security need with Clayton Geathers missing and Malik Hooker possibly traded before the draft is over. McKinney (6-0, 201 pounds) is a complete safety who can get physical support in the race and also go back and handle intermediate coverage. There is nothing I cannot do. He is also willing to do what is asked of him; he can seamlessly toggle between the extra linebacker and the short area subpackage.

35. Detroit Lions

Marlon Davidson, CB, Auburn

After landing Jeff Okudah for his high school in Round 1, the Lions should focus on rebuilding their defensive front to better support Trey Flowers. Davidson (6-3, 303 pounds) can be a terror that rushes the passerby both from the inside and from the edge. It has a good combination of strength, power and speed to accompany sudden finishing movements.

36. New York Giants

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

The Giants signed James Bradberry in free agency, but could line him up with a more comfortable supplemental cover man than last year's first-round DeAndre Baker, who has struggled. Diggs offers good size (6-1, 205 pounds), strength and speed on the field. He quickly rose the board during his great senior season (three interceptions in 12 games).

37. New England Patriots (from Chargers)

Bill Belichick can take advantage of his friend Kirk Ferentz's program and bounce back very well in the passing race after losing Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins in free agency. Epenesa (6-5, 274 pounds) is a powerful, explosive, and full-bodied player. He can push the blockers out of the way to get to the QB, and he can hold his own against the race.

MOST DRAFT IN THE NFL: The greatest regret of all time for each team

38. Carolina Panthers

After having Derrick Brown anchor his defensive line in the first round, the Panthers can move on to reliable game makers who cover the ground for high school. Delpit (6-2, 213 pounds) flies around the field, halts the run as an additional linebacker and makes great plays with the ball in the field coverage.

39. Miami Dolphins

D & # 39; Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

The Dolphins can increase their first-round run by making Swift the second runner taken in the draft. Jordan Howard is more of a power add-on than a feature option. Swift (5-8, 212 lbs) is capable of traversing hard yards and breaking free for great plays on the open field. He also shone as a Bulldogs catcher and can excel in the screen game.

40. Houston Texans (of Cardinals)

Texans need serious help in the middle of their 3-4 after losing D.J. Free agency reader. Blacklock (6-3, 290 pounds) has climbed a draw when teams have realized he can turn his power into energy as he tries to disrupt plays on the field.

41. Cleveland Browns

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

The Browns are reorganizing security with veterans Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo, but they should still go for a truly dynamic update, especially with a value pick like this. Winfield (5-10, 203 pounds), the son of the former Vikings Pro Bowl cornerback, plays smart and tough. He excels at diagnosing plays, knowing when to be aggressive against the run and how to use his frame in short area coverage.

42. Jacksonville Jaguars

Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

After tackling cornerback (C.J. Henderson) and on the brink (K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson) of their defense with solid first-round picks, the Jaguars can get good value to help their inside front here. Davis (6-6, 311 lbs) is a massive and versatile player who can line up with 4-3 tackles to eat space against the run.

43. Chicago Bears (Rams)

The Bears need help against Kyle Fuller because Buster Skrine is a slot cover man and Artie Burns is a shaky flyer for the job. Fulton (6-0, 197 pounds) has the size, speed, intelligence, and sound coverage skills to have a long and prosperous career, so he felt confident enough to retire from the Senior Bowl.

44. Indianapolis Colts

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

With T.Y. Hilton and Zach Pascal as their two best outside scorers, the Colts need to give Philip Rivers a dynamic game in the slot. Shenault (6-1, 227 lbs) is a safe field stretcher that has a great game touch after capture.

45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

The Bucs need a more dynamic and comprehensive backup than Ronald Jones III to complement and power Tom Brady. Dobbins (5-9, 209 pounds) have great speed, agility, and ability to read blockers. It is an expert receiver with explosive explosion once it sees a hole, hits it and enters the open field.

46. ​​Denver Broncos

The Broncos traded for A.J. Bouye, but he could use the cornerback's help after losing Chris Harris Jr. in free agency. Johnson (6-0, 193 pounds) closed out to the upside as an aggressive and physical man with the speed to follow up with receivers on the perimeter.

47. Atlanta Falcons

Zach Baun, EDGE / OLB, Wisconsin

The Falcons signed Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency, but they still need more versatility to get to the passer in Dan Quinn's scheme. Baun (6-2, 238 lbs) is a smart and motivated player who shows great technique against the run. He has also begun to attract more attention for his repertoire of fast passes and the athletics that feed him.

MORE: Top 10 Second-Round Draft Picks Since 2000

48. New York Jets

The Jets must complement new field stretch sprinter Breshad Perriman and dependable slot ace Jamison Crowder. Mims (6-3, 207lbs) is a great physical target who also knows how to use his frame to his advantage. It is best suited to be a vertical and red zone threat outside, so it fits perfectly with Sam Darnold.

49. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

The Steelers are in the market for an improvement on the field due to James Conner's durability issues and pending unrestricted free agency in 2021. Taylor (5-10, 226 pounds) has great vision and exploded as a running back. He also doesn't get enough credit for what he can do as a receiver, which was exhibited the most during his last college season.

50. Chicago Bears

The Bears can become the best player available here and consider an improvement over right tackle Bobby Massie, who turns 31 in August. Jones has excellent athleticism for his size (6-5, 319 pounds) and can withstand toughness and relentless blocking. He is a bit crude, however; Both his manual work and footwork could use refinement to maximize his natural abilities.

51. Dallas Cowboys

Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

The future of the Cowboys linebackers is bright with Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch, but they may point to someone like DeMarcus Lawrence's new complementary passing runner after losing Robert Quinn in free agency. Gross-Matos (6-5, 266 lbs) is a well-built, explosive, and versatile defender who is made to be disruptive to Mike Nolan's defense with his size and gobble up ability.

52. Los Angeles Rams

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

The Rams may stay in town to seek help from the catcher after switching to Brandin Cooks. Pittman (6-4, 223 pounds) is an interesting prospect for his size because he is more of a tough coach and road racer than a great body working to stretch the field. It would fit very well with Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.

53. Philadelphia Eagles

Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

The Eagles have made great moves up front (Javon Hargrave) and in the secondary (Darius Slay) but need to shore up their big defensive weaknesses in the second tier. Harrison's best qualities lie in how he flies upfield against the run and finishes as well as a physical tackler at 6-3 and 247 pounds. You can grow and become a more viable hedge man.

54. Buffalo Bills

Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

The Bills must begin preparing a left tackle replacement for Dion Dawkins. Cleveland (6-6, 311 pounds) has raw abilities that can develop rapidly; Its speed and agility give it a great advantage. He is fluid with his hands and legs in pass protection.

55. Baltimore Ravens (from Patriots to Falcons)

Tyler Biadasz, G, Wisconsin

The Ravens, after landing their linebacker at Patrick Queen early, must head to the right guard with quarterback Yanda deciding to retreat. Biadasz's strength is turning his frame (6-4, 314 pounds) into pure power for the downhill game.

56. Miami Dolphins (from Saints)

Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

The Dolphins can work on their passing career here after getting Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson and Swfit (projected) for the offense and Noah Igbinoghene for high school, knowing there is great catcher value for them later. Lewis (6-5, 262 pounds), with his natural quickness and explosiveness, has the potential to make it to the quarterback.

57. Los Angeles Rams (of the Texans)

Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

The Rams also must address their passing drive after losing Fowler in free agency and parting ways with Clay Matthews. Weaver (6-2, 265 pounds) is a high-energy pass runner with an untapped lead as he leaps into professional play.

MORE: The Greatest Robberies in NFL Draft History

58. Minnesota Vikings

Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri

The Vikings signed Michael Pierce in free agency, but could still update his other tackle spot. Elliott (6-4, 302 pounds) plays power against the run, but has also shown natural abilities to run on inside passes.

59. Seattle Seahawks

Alton Robinson, EDGE, Syracuse

The Seahawks will probably not sign Jadeveon Clowney again, and Ezekiel Ansah remains a free agent, leaving a void for a strong defender. Seattle was with linebacker Jordyn Brooks in the first round. Robinson (6-3, 264 pounds) has natural passing running skills and manages with strength and top-notch athletics. Getting him started as a situational player will help him refine his moves and increase production.

60. Baltimore Ravens

Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

The Ravens need to replenish their depth after losing Pierce in free agency. Gallimore (6-2, 304 pounds) has a powerful and unrelenting punch for his size.

61. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee has a gap behind Malcolm Butler and Adoree & # 39; Jackson with unsigned Logan Ryan. Hall, who is on his way to fully recover from an ankle injury, is a good size (6-2, 202 pounds), which can make him solid on the perimeter for several seasons. In the short term, it can help internal coverage with its short area speed.

MORE: The Worst NFL Draft Picks in Each Team's History

62. Green Bay Packers

Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

The Packers have young Jace Sternberger, but they could use another game creator to help Aaron Rodgers and allow Matt LaFleur to deploy more tight-end two-sets. Kmet (6-6, 262 pounds) is still developing as a career blocker, but his size, speed, speed, and hands make him a top receiver for the position. You can contribute big for year 2.

63. Kansas City Chiefs (of 49ers)

Lloyd Cushenberry, G / C, LSU

The Chiefs' offensive line has weaknesses in the left guard (Andrew Wylie) and in the center (Austin Reiter). Cushenberry (6-3, 212 lbs) is a powerful run blocker that uses your hands and upper body well.

64. Seattle Seahawks (from Chiefs)

Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

The Seahawks need another big threat to help Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf because Phillip Dorsett doesn't fit that profile anymore. Claypool (6-4, 238 pounds) matches his size with great speed and explosion on the field. He is not the most technically sound road racer, but he often wins with physical dominance.

2020 NFL Simulated Draft: Round 3

65. Cincinnati Bengals

Solomon Kindley, Georgia, Georgia

The Bengals need to continue improving their offensive line; Right now, they can only wait for left tackle Jonah Williams to return safely. They are weak in the left guard and in the center. Kindley (6-3, 337lbs) criticized the defensive linemen and paved the way for Georgia's running game. He has the skills to become a nimble pass blocker in the NFL.

66. Washington Redskins

Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

The Redskins need help from tight end with Vernon Davis and Jordan Reed missing. Bryant (6-2, 248 lbs) is a dynamic athlete who can lower the seam and cause coverage problems with his good hands, toughness and speed when finishing routes.

67. Detroit Lions

The Lions saw Anae up close in the Senior Bowl for a position they could fill multiple times in this draft to support Flowers. Anae (6-3, 257 pounds) never gives up on the opportunity to make it to the quarterback.

68. New York Jets (of giants)

Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida

After facing offensive tackle (Mekhi Becton) in the first round and targeting a wide receiver in the second, the Jets can get more good value here and improve to get the quarterback. Zuniga (6-3, 264 pounds) is a pure and explosive pass runner who shines due to his athleticism.

69. Carolina Panthers

Cameron Dantzler, CB, State of Mississippi

After earning Brown and assurance for other key parts of his defensive rebuild, the Panthers can secure a strong potential replacement for Bradberry with this choice. Dantzler (6-2, 188 pounds) is a good size, and uses his hands and hips to interrupt catchers downfield.

MORE: Ranking of the best third-round robberies since 2000

70. Miami Dolphins

With their early offensive career followed by corner and edge, the Dolphins can focus their attention on improving their defensive interior here. Madubuike (6-3, 293 pounds) won't be mistaken for the giants in position, but he has a great combination of power and speed. He uses his lower body to gain influence against the race.

71. New England Patriots (from Chargers)

Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois

The Patriots should be very interested in this versatile linebacker hybrid if it's available here. Chinn (6-3, 221 pounds) has increased because he has made it more apparent that his size, speed, and athleticism translate to elite coverage skills for the job.

72. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals added DeAndre Hopkins to their receiving mix, but they can take their passing game to another level with a tight end that stretches the field. Hopkins (6-4, 245 lbs) is an elite athlete who can open up running on all kinds of routes and doesn't match when working in the middle of the field.

73. Jacksonville Jaguars

Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

The Jaguars can continue to add to the defensive drive after getting Henderson, Chaisson and Davis (projected). Duggar can be the complete package thanks to the size (6-1, 217 pounds), speed, strength, and explosiveness that would have allowed him to dominate on FBS. He is able to start at any point of safety because it makes him difficult against the run and he has the hands and instincts to flourish in coverage.

74. Cleveland Browns

Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

The Browns need someone to better complement Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry out in three sets. Johnson (6-1, 206 pounds) is a physical receiver who positions his body to impose his will at the end of the routes. He fights hard for the ball and is seen as part of tough possession and a red zone target.

75. Indianapolis Colts

Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

After receiving immediate help for Rivers with his first pick, the Colts land a quarterback to groom him behind him. Hurts' 6-1,226 pound hardness and leadership intangibles are off the charts, and he improved as a runner and passer on the field as he finished his college career on the Lincoln Riley offense.

76. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Robert Hunt, G / C, Louisiana

After getting a right tackle and an early comeback feature, the Bucs work to improve the right guard against Brady. Hunt (6-5, 323 lbs) is a powerful running blocker with good athleticism.

77. Denver Broncos

The Broncos got Graham Glasgow, but are passing Connor McGovern and Ron Leary inside. Simpson (6-4, 321 lbs) is noted for his strong and tough structure, making him a natural asset as an energy race blocker. May be effective in Denver's zone lockdown scheme.

78. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons need fresh legs to complement Todd Gurley in passing situations and give them what they once had on the field with Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. Moss (5-9, 223 lbs) is shaping up to be a compact power kick suitable for getting the tough yards between tackles and more yards after initial contact. His quickness in the open field and reception skills are underestimated.

79. New York Jets

Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame

The Jets need cornerback help after moving from Trumaine Johnson. Arthur Maulet is his best outside corner and Brian Poole is back to fill the position. Pride (5-11,193 lbs) needs to be more refined and aggressive with its coverage skills to take full advantage of its agility.

MORE: The Most Painful Slides in the NFL Draft of the Last 20 Years

80. Las Vegas Raiders

Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan

The Raiders could use more energetic youths behind sophomores Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby. Uche (6-1, 245 lbs) is versatile; he can play on the first or second level to get the QB by going down.

81. The Vegas Raiders (of Bears)

The Raiders could still end up moving Gabe Jackson during the draft and Richie Incognito will enter his 37-year season. Muti (6-3, 315 pounds) has the frame, upper body strength, and power to crush NFL enemies like an inside career blocker.

82. Dallas Cowboys

Jonah Jackson, G, Jeans

The Cowboys need help from the inside offensive line after Travis Frederick's retirement, and Jackson (6-3, 306 pounds) is able to play center. It is a distinctive perspective because it is a pure interior blocker that protects the passage. It has the framework and strength to thrive in the running game.

83. Denver Broncos (of Steelers)

Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn

The Broncos are on the fence about keeping first-round left tackle Garett Bolles; This choice would give them a contingency plan. Wanogho (6-5, 308 pounds) has rare physical abilities; With more development and hard work, you can raise your roof.

84. Los Angeles Rams

Cam Akers, RB, State of Florida

The Rams need another option beyond Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson to potentially replace Gurley. Akers (5-10, 217 lbs) is a patient runner who follows his blocks well and shoots through holes. It has a good combination of power and explosiveness. He is ready to get in shape, but he also shows a second gear in the open field.

85. Detroit Lions (from Eagles)

Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut

The Lions will need to think about improving the left tackle in 2021, when Taylor Decker will become a free agent. Peart (6-7, 318 pounds) has attracted teams with his size and fluid athleticism. You need to strengthen yourself to improve the power aspects of your game.

86. Buffalo Bills

Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida

The Bills need depth to help them reach the passerby with Shaq Lawson missing. Greenard (6-3, 263 pounds) is a savvy defender who knows how to use his athleticism to chase the quarterback and work upfield against the race.

87. New England Patriots

There's not much separation at the tight end first tier in this class, so the Patriots should be able to get good value to help replace Rob Gronkowski, be it Kmet, Hunter Bryant, Hopkins, or Harrison Bryant. The old Owl (6-5, 243 pounds) has natural athleticism and the intelligence to work in the New England air game. He also has the toughness and the will to become a plus career blocker.

88. New Orleans Saints

K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

The Saints got Emmanuel Sanders to help stretch the field in front of Michael Thomas; They can now search for a slot receiver to further assist Drew Brees. Hamler (5-9, 178 lbs.) Is a smooth, smart road racer with reliable hands and endurance in tight spaces.

89. Minnesota Vikings

Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn

The Vikings should consider preparing a replacement for left tackle Riley Reiff, who will turn 32 in December. Driscoll (6-5, 306 lbs.) Excels with his intelligence, athleticism, and technical skills so punctual teams agree that he needs to increase his volume and strengthen himself to become a constant outside force.

90. Houston Texans

Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

The Texans got Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb to offset their Hopkins trade, but they also need to think ahead, as Will Fuller and Kenny Stills will be free agents in 2021. Edwards (6-3, 212 pounds) is projected as a catcher. physical possession that can dominate the short to intermediate area.

91. The Vegas Raiders (from Seahawks to Texans)

Ben Bartch, OT, St. John & # 39; s (Minnesota)

The Raiders need to start developing a contingency plan for disappointing free agent Trent Brown. Bartch (6-6, 309 pounds) excelled at the Combine with his natural intelligence and athleticism. He raised his stock showing more power and refined technique.

MORE: Biggest Fourth Round Robberies Since 2000

92. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens could benefit from increasing their passing speed beyond Matthew Judon, labeled a franchise. Taylor (6-4, 267 pounds) stands out as a prospect because he is a pure power pass runner. Improving your movements, mobility, and instincts can make you a complete taxpayer.

93. Tennessee Titans

Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee

Titans have A.J. Brown as his home run hitter, but they need a more physical hit in the opening to help Ryan Tannehill. Archive Jennings (6-3, 215lbs) under "big slot possession type,quot;. It can become a long-term third reliable internal target.

94. Green Bay Packers

The Packers need second-tier game help after losing Blake Martinez in free agency. Dye (6-3, 231 lbs) is a little small but he's also smart, instinctive, and active.

95. Denver Broncos (49ers)

Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

The Broncos, with their myriad of national teams, have the luxury of looking for defensive upgrades everywhere. Todd Davis is 27 years old and a limited game player who can become a free agent in 2021. Davis-Gaither (6-1, 224 lbs) may be a little small, but he flies around the field showing good passing and coverage skills .

96. Kansas City Chiefs

Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska

The Chiefs need help from the cornerback after losing Kendall Fuller in free agency. Jackson (6-2, 208 pounds) is a good size to go with favorable zones and physical abilities.

97. Cleveland Browns (of the Texans) (compensatory)

The Browns need a choice between Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams. Holmes' best traits are his toughness and speed for his size (5-10,195 lbs). You can have a long solid career as a nickel corner against slot receivers on short to intermediate routes.

98. New England Patriots (compensatory)

Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

The Patriots get a potential Tom Brady replacement and a better alternative to Jarrett Stidham. Eason (6-6, 231 lbs) has a strong arm made to deliver impressive deep balls, which makes him a great fit for a vertical passing game that plays out of the running game with action shots.

99. New York Giants (compensatory)

Anfernee Jennings, EDGE / OLB, Alabama

The Giants could use a versatile player for the top seven of their 3-4 scheme; Jennings (6-2, 256 pounds) would fit well as it can wreak havoc from a variety of angles. He has good rushing skills and the potential to be an outside linebacker to slow down.

100. New England Patriots (compensatory)

K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

The Patriots get their catcher type here as they continue to improve their skill options for Eason. Hill (6-0, 196 pounds) is technically solid, a good road racer with reliable hands. You are ready to play from the slot when a scheme can give you space inside.

101. Seattle Seahawks (compensatory)

Rashard Lawrence, DT, LSU

The Seahawks need to increase their interior defensive line in this draft. Lawrence (6-3, 308 pounds) is an extremely tough and hard-working player who is made to help this group.

102. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory)

Davon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State

The Steelers need to tackle their front 3-4 after losing Hargrave in free agency. Hamilton (6-4, 320 pounds) has the same baseline run fill capacity plus pass-rush pop potential.

103. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory)

Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa

The Eagles look much better immediately on the corner with Slay, but they need depth with the free agent issues coming soon. Ojemudia (6-1,200lb) has good developmental qualities related to her impressive size.

104. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory)

Willie Gay Jr., LB, State of Mississippi

The Rams address another need after losing Cory Littleton in free agency. Gay (6-1, 243 lbs) is a very good cover man and blitzer.

105. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory)

Nick Harris, G, Washington

Vikings should think about improving the right guard to keep their career blocking strong. Harris (6-1, 302 pounds) is a relentless athletic technician who makes the most of every hit.

106. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory)

John Hightower, WR, Boise State

The Ravens selected Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin for Lamar Jackson last year, but they could use even more big playing ability. Hightower is a classic size speed prospect (6-1, 189lbs) with pure field stretching skills.