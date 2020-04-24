Sienna Miller Finds New Appreciation For Teachers Due To Her Daughter's Homeschooling

WENN

While she admits that being in charge of her seven-year-old daughter's education has left her "overwhelmed," the "American Sniper" actress tries to "attract as much optimism as possible" in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

Actress Sienna MillerAttempts to homeschool her daughter during the coronavirus pandemic have left her "overwhelmed."

The "American sniper"Star has been hiding with seven-year-old Marlowe for over a month and reveals that being in charge of her little girl's education has given her a new appreciation for the teachers.

"Having to homeschool is challenging and makes you appreciate the people they teach for a living," he tells Vogue. "They are making this system work at such an unpredictable and terrifying time."

While she has found the experience challenging, the actress is determined to stay positive.

"This experience is overwhelming, but I am trying to generate as much optimism as possible and make the most of my time with my daughter," he adds. "There has been a lot of cooking, a lot of makeup, a lot of swings."

Miller, who shares Marlowe with his former partner Tom sturridgeHe hid in Westchester County, New York, where he posed for the images that accompany the story. The June / July issue is the first to be compiled remotely, with stars delivering Postcards from home while sharing their experiences of self-isolation.

Miller is not the only mother actress to struggle with the running of the bulls. Rosemarie DeWitt saying "Good morning america"She also has a new appreciation for educators:" They should go on strike as soon as we return (to normal); they will get what they want, "he said.