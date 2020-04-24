Showtime Launches Series Premiere Before Free Online – Up News Info

Showtime has released the premiere of its new drama series Penny Dreadful: City of AngelIt's early for free online sampling before its airing debut on April 26. It is now available on YouTube and SHO.com.

Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza and Johnathan Nieves star in the follow-up to Penny dreadful from the creator, writer and executive producer of the original series, John Logan.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels It opens in 1938 in Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tensions. When a horrific murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Lane) are embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the construction of the city's first freeways. and its deep traditions of Mexican American Folklore, the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the emergence of radio evangelization. Before long, Tiago and his family face powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.

Showtime is also supporting the Farmworkers Covid-19 Pandemic Relief Fund to help raise funds for farmworkers and their families, similar to the Vega family represented in the series.

The episode is also available through multiple television and broadcast providers, as well as through Showtime's independent service at http://www.showtime.com.

The 10-episode series will officially premiere this Sunday, April 26 at 10 p.m. ET / PT on Showtime.