Should NFL teams target Mekhi Becton's father in the NFL Draft? Twitter seems to think so

The Becton family is large and in charge.

During round 1 of the NFL draft on Thursday night, the Jets selected offensive tackle Mekhi Becton of the University of Louisville with the eleventh overall pick. The mountainous Becton, nearly 6-8 and weighing more than 363 pounds, is slated to be the team's left tackle in the future.

But Mekhi is not the only Becton who stole headlines and eyes during the first round. Mekhi's father Jerome was seen on camera celebrating alongside Mekhi and the rest of the Becton family after the election was announced. "Spotted,quot; is freely used, because it is very difficult to overlook.

MORE: Jets take Becton at No. 11 – See full first-round results

The Patriarch of the Becton family also has some football on his body. Jerome played some semi-professional soccer and also spent time at Arena League Football, where he played defensive defense. This news should be completely surprising.

In any case, people on Twitter were amazed at the size of this boy, since he is an absolute unit. Jerome's drawing ability was immediately questioned, and Twitter wondered aloud:

Someone should also recruit Becton's father. – ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 24, 2020

And with my second-round pick I'd like to recruit Mekhi Becton's father. – Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) April 24, 2020

Forget about Mekhi Becton, can anyone recruit their father to play RT? The type is a unit. – Sosa K (@QBsMVP) April 24, 2020

Can you imagine being as big as Becton and knowing that your dad can beat you up? – YardsPerPass (@YardsPerPass) April 24, 2020

Lots of confusion with choice number 12: everyone trying to trade to try to catch Mekhi Becton's father. – Andrew Beaton (@andrewlbeaton) April 24, 2020

For what it's worth, the Jets have two third-round picks. The second round begins Friday night, and Jerome is probably shooting draft boards.