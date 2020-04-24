Sherman Oaks Hotel Coronavirus Patient Interrupts Quarantine – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A homeless woman diagnosed with coronavirus who was staying at a hotel in Sherman Oaks broke her quarantine on Thursday afternoon and refused to return.

The woman was staying at the Sherman Hotel in the 15000 block of Ventura Boulevard, paid for through the California Project Roomkey initiative.

Just before 2 p.m., hotel staff notified Los Angeles police that the woman had disappeared from the hotel.

Police issued a missing person alert and officers were finally able to locate the woman. However, she refused to return to the hotel and the police eventually released her.

A LAPD official told CBS2 that they cannot compel COVID-19 patients to stay in these hotels. They are free to enter and exit whenever they want.

At a press conference Thursday night, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti addressed the incident.

"I think people out there understand that there are some people experiencing homelessness that can be very challenging in terms of the mental health problems they have and / or the addiction problems they have, we knew that long before COVID-19,quot; Garcetti said. "So you can never hit a thousand, but I am very proud of how successful it has been to keep most of the people there." It is much safer than everyone on the streets. "

Garcetti added that some coronavirus patients who are not homeless may also have ignored orders to stay home.

Project Roomkey is a California state initiative in partnership with FEMA launched earlier this month to temporarily house homeless people in available hotel and motel rooms to curb the spread of COVID-19. State and local governments are reimbursed by FEMA for up to 75 percent for the cost of those rooms.

RELATED: LA to Double Coronavirus Rapid Response Teams, Angeleno Card Program Gets $ 5 Million Donation

RELATED: Los Angeles County Requests Emergency Hearing On Roomkey Project After Bell Gardens, Lawndale Tells Hotels To Stop Accommodating Homeless People

Los Angeles County has contracts for a combined total of 2,500 beds in hotel rooms in cities in Antelope Valley, South Bay, San Gabriel Valley, San Fernando Valley and the Los Angeles metropolitan area, according to City News Service.

As of Thursday, there were 17,508 coronavirus cases and 797 deaths from the disease in L.A. County.