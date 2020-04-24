Sheriff's Deputy fatally shoots a Napa burglary suspect after county airport chase – Up News Info San Francisco

NAPA (Up News Info SF) – A deputy fatally shot a robbery suspect in the city of Napa on Friday afternoon, a spokesman for the Napa County Sheriff's Office said.

Napa Police Department officers were investigating a robbery in Napa that occurred around 2:10 p.m., Sheriff's Office spokesman Henry Wofford said.

Napa police relayed a description of the suspect's vehicle, which was seen on Highway 29 near Highway 221, Wofford said.

Following a chase, a sheriff's officer stopped the suspect's vehicle at the Napa County Airport at 2030 Airport Road and fired shots. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, Wofford said.

The suspect has not been identified and the Napa County Major Crimes Task Force, which includes the Napa County District Attorney's Office, is investigating the shooting.

At 2:54 p.m. On Friday, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said in Nixle that there was police activity on Airport Boulevard west of Airport Road and asked people to avoid the airport area.

Wofford said no other information was available about the incident on Friday night.

