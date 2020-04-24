Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan transform their office into a quarantine zone

A few weeks ago, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan announced that they will turn over their four-story office in the city to the BMC for use as a quarantine center, especially for women, children, and the elderly. This left many impressed by his gesture, as it came at a time when the nation is fighting its battle against the coronavirus.

Earlier today, Gauri Khan took to social media and shared a video that gives us insight into how his office has been set up to accommodate COVID-19 patients. The work has been done by Gauri Khan Designs and the Meer Foundation and is configured according to BMC guidelines. Gauri Khan shared the video along with a caption that read: "# GauriKhanDesign's renewed this office … a quarantine area that provides essential items and services to those in need. We must unite and stand firm in this fight against # Covid19 "

In addition to this, the couple has also contributed to Narendra Modi's PM CARES fund, apart from several other NGOs. Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation will also provide daily food to more than 5,500 families for a month in Mumbai.