SF Presidio closing some streets to cars for social pedestrian distance – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – On Thursday the Presidio Trust announced the pilot closure of selected highways for vehicle traffic in the Presidio to allow greater physical distance for pedestrians.

The closings of the pilots, which will be in effect on Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. At 4 p.m., they will create what the Presidio Trust calls the Presidio Loop, a 4.5-paved trail in the park.

The road closure will include sections of Park Boulevard, Lincoln Boulevard, Montgomery Street, Moraga Avenue, Presidio Boulevard, Lombard Street and West Pacific Avenue.

People close to the park will be able to use the circuit to perform essential exercise outdoors while maintaining public health orders regarding social distancing due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Residents outside the area are asked not to drive to the Presidio for outdoor exercise.

Tenants and residents will still have access to their homes and businesses during closings.

