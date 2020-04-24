Serena Williams gave Kim Kardashian's phone number to Meghan Markle? That's the subject of an upcoming article in the May 4, 2020 issue of Life & Style. Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams are good friends. In fact, Kim was invited to Serena's wedding, and Serena Williams was also invited to Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry. Since Serena is a close friend of Kim and Meghan, it seems natural that Serena wants to introduce the two women, especially now that Meghan is in Los Angeles again. According to Life & Style, Kim is really excited to meet Meghan Markle and hopes that Serena can connect her two best friends.

Unfortunately for Kim, a source who claimed to have inside information told the media that Meghan is not interested in meeting Kim Kardashian or having anything to do with the Kardashian / Jenner clan. The source stated the following to the publication.

"Serena is close to Kim and Meghan, so naturally she wants them to meet, too, but Meghan wants nothing to do with that family."

You can watch a video of Kim Kardashian with Serena Williams below.

Although Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been settling into their new lives in Los Angeles since they left their royal duties, it appears that they are being very careful with the people they associate with. Rumors have circulated that things are not going as well for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they hoped, and now that the Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in blockades across the country, they feel a bit isolated.

It's unclear if the isolation will cause Meghan Markle to soften up and be willing to reunite with Kim Kardashian after all.

The source continued to talk about the situation and suggested a reason that Meghan does not want to befriend Kim Kardashian.

"It is a strategic move on Meghan's part. Serena believes that Meghan is being silly, not to mention rude, and is putting stress on their friendship."

At this point, no one has confirmed whether or not Meghan Markle is open to meeting Kim Kardashian, but it appears that after the pandemic ends, they are likely to cross paths. Since both Kim and Meghan are close friends of Serena Williams, there is little doubt that they will eventually meet.



