See America in horror from a Australia flattened by curves

Meanwhile, in Australia, our extreme measures of social distancing and blockade seem to be working. This week, Damien Cave reports on the "rapid suppression of the coronavirus outbreak,quot; from Australia and New Zealand, with only a handful of new cases reported each day:

The results are undeniable: Australia and New Zealand have crushed the curve. Australia, a nation of 25 million people that had been on the road for 153,000 cases at Easter, has registered a total of 6,674 infections and 78 deaths. It has a daily growth rate of less than 1 percent, with tests per capita among the highest in the world. New Zealand's daily growth rate, after a rapid increase in March, is also below 1 percent, with 1,456 confirmed cases and 17 deaths. It has only 361 active cases in a country of five million.

This is in stark contrast to the dark news coming in from the US. USA, where more than 42,000 people have died of coronavirus, a figure that is likely to be tragically out of date by the time you read this.