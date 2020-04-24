See America in horror from a Australia flattened by curves

The Australian letter is a weekly newsletter from our Australian office. Sign up to receive it by email. This week's issue is written by Besha Rodell, columnist for the Australia office.
Last week, I had several stressful dreams with my friend Debbie, who lives in Atlanta. He couldn't understand why even the most recent dream, in which Debbie was in Melbourne, was stranded because international flights were suspended due to the coronavirus.
"Okay, you can stay with us until this is over," I said.
I woke up flooded with calm until I realized Debbie is not here, she is still in Georgia, along with many of my other closest friends. (My first newspaper job was in Atlanta, where I lived for six years.) Debbie has an autoimmune disease that makes her especially vulnerable to the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, in Australia, our extreme measures of social distancing and blockade seem to be working. This week, Damien Cave reports on the "rapid suppression of the coronavirus outbreak,quot; from Australia and New Zealand, with only a handful of new cases reported each day:
The results are undeniable: Australia and New Zealand have crushed the curve. Australia, a nation of 25 million people that had been on the road for 153,000 cases at Easter, has registered a total of 6,674 infections and 78 deaths. It has a daily growth rate of less than 1 percent, with tests per capita among the highest in the world.
New Zealand's daily growth rate, after a rapid increase in March, is also below 1 percent, with 1,456 confirmed cases and 17 deaths. It has only 361 active cases in a country of five million.
This is in stark contrast to the dark news coming in from the US. USA, where more than 42,000 people have died of coronavirus, a figure that is likely to be tragically out of date by the time you read this.
There is an extreme emotional dissonance in feelings of gratitude for the relative safety of Australia, when so many people I know and love are in the US. USA, where things seem to be out of control.
Debbie is just a member of my close circle with nightmarish circumstances. My mother, who lives in California, is over 70 but still works. He is doing it from home for now, but it is unclear how long this could be possible.
Will you be asked to return to the office before it is safe?
While I shop easily at Woolworths, where distancing is strictly enforced and there is hand sanitizer at the entrance and exit, friends in Los Angeles line up for hours to enter supermarkets, distanced but also surrounded by a population where infections continue to rise.
I have relatives here in Australia who are doctors and nurses, and I also care about them. My family, like many Australian families, is under extreme financial and emotional stress thanks to the pandemic and the resulting closure. I'm also appalled by him situation of temporary visa holders here who cannot return home but are not eligible for government support.
Despite all these things, I have never felt so grateful to live in Australia.
Is there anything in this situation that makes you particularly grateful? Let us know at [email protected]
Here are this week's stories:
And for you …
Last week we wrote a memory of Tim Brooke-Taylor and The Goodies, and I asked him if there was a loss of coronavirus that affected him particularly. Here is a reader's response:
I have been in event management for several years, and part of that time has been spent as an artist liaison. Doing this job has given me the opportunity to meet some of my heroes, but a particular thrill for me was meeting American record producer Hal Willner. I was fortunate to work with him on three projects in Australia, and I was warmly welcomed by the large group of talented people in Hal's orbit.
Hal was a person who was truly loved by people from all areas of the arts and music. The celebrity roster of musicians who gladly worked with Hal is long and august, from the craziest extremes of experimental jazz and spoken word, to the sweetest soul and avant-garde rock.
Right now, when pain seems to be our daily condition, the news of his passing felt like a slap in the face. The death toll grows and grows, and you keep it at a distance, not wanting it to infect you. You go on with your life, you take care of your family and yourself, and you live in your little bubble of privileges.
But then, a person you know is taken, so quickly, by this indifferent plague, and it's still a shock. All the hand washing and mask you like will not change that.
– Craig Gilliver