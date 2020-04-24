Scouting Report: Kyle Dugger | Boston.com

While the choice isn't necessarily in an overwhelming position of need on paper, the Patriots need to get younger for sure, as veterans Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung are currently among the most veteran players on the list. You add the fact that New England gave Duron Harmon this offseason, and it looks like Dugger would have a chance to immediately contribute to the Patriots defense. Also, it's worth mentioning that you should have a chance to contribute as a returner right away: Gunner Olszewski and Mohamed Sanu were the New England punt returners in 2019.

“I had a kind of shaky experience in high school. To be able to start again as a red jersey, that's when I realized that I could (become an NFL prospect) … That time, I was able to accomplish a lot. I was able to get my body back and really set goals and make that dream a goal. My head coach had a meeting with me (after the red shirt). He said he had a special skill set and that it was a possibility for me. "

On playing in a Division II school: “The competitor in me definitely wanted more sometimes. But I wouldn't describe it as boredom. It was how I'm going to use this situation where I can't see everything I'm doing right and say I'm great. I would really dive into the details of what I am doing and see if I am doing what I am supposed to be doing or if I am getting away with it due to the level of competition. "

