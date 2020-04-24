Scott Disick likes to roll back photos of him kissing Kourtney Kardashian

There has never been a better time to keep up Scott DisickThe activity of social networks.

Eagle-eyed fans recently viewed the keeping up with the Kardashians star apparently remembering his and Kourtney KardashianThe love story of years. And by remembering, we want to say that you liked the photos from a fan site of the former couple sharing a kiss in 2012.

In flirty paparazzi photos, taken during a day in Miami, Scott hugs Kourtney with a kiss and then naturally grabs his booty.

In spite of the Flip it like Disick shows affection of Instagram towards his ex, there is no reason to worry about the future of Disick with his current girlfriend Sofia Richie. Since their separation in 2015, Scott, 36, and Kourtney, 41, have worked hard to maintain a close bond for the good of their three children, including including Sofia on family vacations.