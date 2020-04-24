Scott Disick crashed into a private beach photo in the midst of quarantine, so "Ringtone of Death!"

Scott Disick just wanted to spend a nice and fun day at the beach with his girlfriend Sofia Richie on Earth Day, but he ended up in hot water! As you know, the entire world is currently facing a terrifying pandemic, and people are supposed to stay home as much as possible to "flatten the curve."

However, some people have more opportunities than others in life and this is also the case with Scott, who managed to get out all the time avoiding the crowds by going to a private beach.

It's safe to say that people were not happy that the star was enjoying a luxurious day on the beach in the midst of quarantine as if nothing had happened.

Some called it "tone of death,quot; for showing his exit photo while others are losing their jobs or even dying due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Right now, all of Los Angeles' public beaches are closed, for the sake of the population, but Scott was still determined to go to sea and celebrate Earth Day.

Yesterday, he drove his electric bike to and on a private beach in Malibu, much to the chagrin of social media users who felt it was a total slap.

"Earth Day at its best," he wrote in the caption.

Sure, he was following the rules of social estrangement, but fans still thought it wasn't appropriate.

Here are some of his reactions: "Seriously, no one needs to see you ride a bike on your private beach, the deafest person ever." / "Why don't you and Sofia set a good example and listen to the rules? I mean, seriously, I personally know people who risk their lives on the front line … while you're here taking insta photos … what right do these people have? "

One person even used his ex, the iconic Kourtney Kardashian dissent, originally told his sister Kim, saying, "Scott, there are people who are dying."



