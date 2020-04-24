Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost cannot agree on this painful issue

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost I just have to agree to disagree with this.

The Hollywood couple will soon be husband and wife, but when it comes to baseball, there isn't exactly harmony between these two. As the Oscar nominee revealed to Parade, his love for the New York Yankees is not shared by the SNL funny.

Johansson was particularly fond of the famous former shortstop Derek Jeter. "I loved him," the actress told the magazine. "He used to keep his rookie card in my wallet!"

Meanwhile, her fiancé takes root for the New York Mets, as does the rest of his own family.

"It's a touchy subject," she told the magazine about her and Jost's divided baseball fandom. "He just said he would rather see the (Boston) Red Sox win than the Yankees win. What ?! I said I was going to ignore that."