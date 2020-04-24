Sarah Michelle Gellar pokes fun at her "Buffy the Vampire Slayer,quot; punches by saying they looked like all these failed "quarantine haircuts."

Sarah Michelle Gellar turned to social media to share a photo from when she portrayed her iconic character "Buffy the Vampire Slayer,quot; and noted how ridiculous her bangs used to be at the time. In her hilarious post, the actress compared the hairstyle to DIY haircuts that people were getting stuck at home during the COVID-19 quarantine!

It's safe to say that the actress managed to put on a really fun and relatable meme and that fans quickly responded and shared for those reasons!

Teasing the hair he used to have while playing Buffy on the '90s show also caused nostalgia!

In fact, the image was a screenshot of a random scene, showing the character wearing a purple button, her choppy bangs, and a really awkward and unusually short length.

The caption card above the image reads, "What some of the quarantined haircuts (side-eye emoji) look like."

In addition, he continued writing in the caption that: "The funny thing is that I was contemplating a haircut at home #cuarantina #cuaranco,quot;.

Here are a couple of different reactions to the meme: "In my brain, it never really looked this bad." / "Do we want an explanation of these explosions, please?"

Sarah Michelle Gellar has made sure to keep her many fans entertained during the quarantine, sharing a wealth of fun and fun content.

For example, he also joined the #pillowchallenge, inspired by the Tiger King!

Thus, the actress showed how fit she is by posing with nothing more than a pillow covering her naked body, as well as a pair of cowboy boots.

And that was not all! Last month he also shared a photo of her holding a large stake with the caption: "Hmmmm …… … I found this on my walk today."

It was, of course, the way to refer to Buffy and the diehard fans!



