Saners 49ers select Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk in first-round NFL draft – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA (Up News Info SF) – The San Francisco 49ers filled two big holes in their lineup by veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders' free agent departure and the Deforest Buckner trade in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, a Selection process forced to go virtual by the coronavirus outbreak.

Most of the simulated drafts had San Francisco targeting a wide receiver with their first pick, instead they used the Indianapolis acquired pick on the Buckner trade to select their possible replacement. An All-American last season, Kinlaw will join one of the best defensive lines in the NFL.

In three seasons in South Carolina, Kinlaw had 18 loss tackles and 10 sacks in his three seasons. He said that teaming up with Nick Bosa, Dee Ford and Arik Armstead was a dream come true.

"Yes, I think they could have been the best defensive line in football last year," he said. "I'm not just saying that. The way they play, they play the right way. I feel like they play the way it's supposed to be played."

Kinlaw got off to a fast start last season, but then was the goal for the double teams. He said that opponents will now be unable to focus on him.

"Well playing alongside boys like that, I think it gives me a chance to have a lot one-on-one," he said. "And I feel like I'm the coach of D-Line, I feel like he's going to do a good job of developing me the right way and helping me understand the game of soccer more and more as the years go by."

@JavonKinlaw Congratulations brother . Lessss goooo – Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) April 24, 2020

Congratulations @JavonKinlaw welcome to the empire !! Let's go to work! – Ronald Blair III (@superblair) April 24, 2020

Welcome to the block @JavonKinlaw !

🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/hbf5CNVDsa – Kwon Alexander (@kwon) April 24, 2020

San Francisco was originally assigned to elect 13th, but struck a deal with the Buccaneers to move back one place and received the fourth-round pick from Tampa Bay. The 49ers also sent the Buccaneers a seventh-round pick to complete the trade.

The 49ers earned their wide receiver with the 25th overall pick, selecting Brandon Aiyuk of Arizona State.

Aiyuk had a revolutionary season in 2019 for Arizona State with 65 catches for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns. He had just 33 catches for 474 yards in his first season with the Sun Devils after playing in junior college, as 2019 New England first-round player N’Keal Harry was the focal point of the passing game.

Aiyuk adds another threat in the passing game for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo alongside star tight end George Kittle and versatile sophomore catcher Deebo Samuel.

😁😁😁 Welcome to the squad! 🔥 https://t.co/3LyeIer0tg – George Kittle (@ gkittle46) April 24, 2020

For sports fans, the televised draft was their first taste of what life was like before quarantine. It went on as planned, in what could be the most viewed draft in history.

"We understand what is happening, but it is good to have a part of normal again and to have something that we enjoy doing," said Art Feldman of Concord.

For the first time, longtime 49ers fans of the Feldman family, forced to take refuge on the spot, gathered around television to watch the draft.

"We would look at the results and put it in the car, but to sit here and watch, we just don't have time on a Thursday night during a normal school year," said Michelle Feldman.

Nate Feldman echoed the sentiments of many hungry sports fans

"I've been excited to see any kind of sport live," he said. "Look at the results and just look at something new and not repetitions."