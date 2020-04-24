SAG-AFTRA Foundation online story sees triple audience during pandemic – Up News Info

With every child in the country being home schooled, business is booming for Storyline Online, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's child literacy website, which streams free videos of well-known actors who read children's books aloud. .

"We have seen a significant increase in traffic to our site, video views and activity guide downloads," SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance told Up News Info. "During peak learning hours in the COVID-19 pandemic, we often receive more than 2,000 visits per minute on our website."

Viewers have more than tripled, and teacher and parent activity guide downloads have skyrocketed more than ten times during the coronavirus pandemic, when remote learning became the standard norm within homes. The site received more than 8 million video views from March 15 to April 15 last year, but had more than 25 million views during the same period this year. And while there were over 14,000 downloads of parent / teacher guides a year ago, this year there were over 180,000 in the same span of a month.

Kristen Bell reads "Quackenstein Plots a Family" for Storybook Online.

SAG-AFTRA Foundation



Children can see readers, including Oscar winner Rami Malek (The vacuum Pot), Oprah Winfrey (The Queen of Hula-Hoopin), Sarah Silverman (A tale of two beasts) and Wanda Sykes (The missing carrot cake case) Other famous readers include Lily Tomlin, Chris Pine, Kristen Bell, Rita Moreno, Viola Davis, Kevin Costner, Betty White, CCH Pounder, Sean Astin, Allison Janney and many others. The readings are accompanied by lively animations and works of art.

"Teachers have known about Storyline Online for years and have used our videos and guides in the classroom, but now parents are learning about Storyline Online with their children at home," said Vance. “They are also using the site to promote distance learning and reading. With the launch of our first book read entirely in English and Spanish by Jaime Camil, we are seeing a 500% increase in video views on its first day. We are very excited to have so many new viewers and to reach an even larger audience worldwide. "

Calling for donations, he said: "As we are a non-profit organization and do not advertise on our videos or site, we are totally dependent on donations to produce our content. We hope this massive growth in our audience will translate into goodwill and big donations to Storyline Online so we can produce more reading aloud, advance children's literacy, and inspire a love of reading for many millions more children around the world. "