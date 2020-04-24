SAG-AFTRA AND AMPTP agree to start talks on film and television contracts on Monday – Up News Info

Management's SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP said Friday that negotiations for a new film and television deal will begin on Monday. In a joint statement, they said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and orders to stay home from the state government, the talks will be conducted via video conference. His current contract expires on June 30.

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris will chair the union's negotiating committee, and National Executive Director David White will serve as SAG-AFTRA's chief negotiator. AMPTP President Carol Lombardini will be the companies' chief negotiator.

"The parties also announced that the next negotiations will take place under a formal media blackout," they said in their statement. "We have no further comment at this time."

AMPTP struck a deal with the DGA for a new film and television deal on March 5, but is still trying to set a start date for talks with the Writers Guild. Their contract will expire on May 1, although they have talked about extending it until June 30, the same date that the current SAG-AFTRA pact expires.