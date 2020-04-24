SAG-AFTRA addresses talks with studies on "Applicability of force majeure" for the actors affected by the closure of COVID-19 – Up News Info

For weeks, SAG-AFTRA has been in talks with employers about paying artists who suddenly found their shows closed last month. The union, which has also been discussing this with Hollywood agents, briefed its members on Thursday on the progress of discussions with the companies, largely involving ongoing series regulars and pilots, and the main point. of conflict in them.

“The issues related to production closings related to COVID-19, including the applicability of the Force Majeure language of our collective bargaining agreements, are specific and situational. Employers have made different decisions among possible options on how to proceed, ”the union wrote. "We are working directly with these employers to find arrangements that work for the benefit of our members and prioritize protecting their income during this period."

Several payment schemes came into play shortly after the closure: some of the major studies were generous, while others declared the closure as an unpaid "hiatus" covered by force majeure clauses in union contracts. SAG-AFTRA has opposed that interpretation, which has become the focal point of exchanges with employers.

Netflix and HBO are known to be the only major television companies to pay repeat customers of hit series using two different templates. Other studies remain in deep discussion with SAG-AFTRA.

There is also the issue of broadcast pilots, which have not occurred. The actors, who have pay or play contracts, have yet to be paid, and those conversations also continue.

Many of the industry workers were given a two-week "pandemic pay," money they had to keep if they returned to their shows or not. But some artists, including guest actors, but not regular TV series, will work for free for the first two weeks on the job: the two-week pay they receive is considered a "down payment" that will be deducted from them. . paychecks if they return to work.

"As a courtesy," a studio told its performers in an email obtained by Up News Info, "the performer will receive an upfront payment during the period the performer reserved and failed during weeks of March 16, 2020 and March 23, 2020, if applicable, what additional payment will constitute an advance and will be credited against any compensation payable to the Performer for the services provided at a later date, if applicable . "

The union held an agent-only webinar on Wednesday, saying in the invitation that it has had "many conversations with its agents about how signatory companies may be required to pay union artists under their personal service agreements during the pandemic Unprecedented COVID-19 In hopes of further assistance in this regard, the staff at Entertainment Contracts wants to host a webinar with their agents so they can better understand what actions SAG-AFTRA has taken thus far to protect the interests of their Performers (and their representatives) during this uncertain time.The staff will review the positions taken by the signatory companies (including claims of an alleged "hiatus"), the myriad of payment agreements that the union has already negotiated and what that the future probably holds. "

The two-week payment, not advances, was the model that the DGA developed with the main studies. DGA President Thomas Schlamme and National Executive Director Russell Hollander announced on March 25 that “top studios have committed to two weeks of pay to bring our members below the line affected by the closings production, and we're in talks with other employers to demand they do the same or better. "

However, many companies have saved money to help those who have been seriously affected by the shutdown. Netflix created a $ 100 million relief fund, most of which he said would go to the "hardest hit workers in our own productions." And this was also "the payment of two weeks that we have already committed to the crew and the distribution of productions that forced us to suspend."

WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS also established $ 100 million relief funds for their employees, and Comcast committed $ 500 million "to support our employees through ongoing payments and benefits where operations have been paused or affected."

As Up News Info has reported, Netflix paid the minimum guarantees to the actors in the series, which were suspended before they went into production. Meanwhile, HBO's payment schedule is said to include giving actors 25% of their pay now, 25% when production was supposed to start on their show, and the remaining 50% when filming begins.