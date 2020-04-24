Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy Reteam for the time travel drama set in Skydance – Up News Info

After their collaboration on the upcoming movie, Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy return to work on the time travel drama for Skydance. Like Free Guy, Reynolds is starring and Levy is directing and will also produce the photo alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Skydance's Don Granger.

Written by Jonathan Topper, based on a specification by T.S. Nowlin, the plot follows a man (Reynolds) who travels back in time to recruit his 13-year-old self to confront his late father.

Production aims to start later this year.