Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman forced to ask for a truce by wives Blake Lively and Deborra-Lee Furness

The & # 39; Deadpool & # 39; star and the actor from & # 39; Wolverine & # 39; They have agreed to temporarily suspend their enmity to raise money for the hungry, thanks to their respective spouses.

Hugh jackman he only agreed to pause his enmity with Ryan Reynolds at the request of their wives, actresses Deborra-Lee Furness and Blake Lively.

The action stars have been playfully insulting each other for a few years, but earlier this week, April 20, 2020, they agreed to call a temporary truce for charity, as they offered to join forces to help a lucky family organize a lemonade stand. as part of the All-In Challenge.

However, Jackman admits that they would not have stopped their well-documented combat had it not been for their other halves, who had to intervene.

Discuss the dispute in the United States breakfast program "TodayJackman insisted, "It's not over! But … we are in extraordinary times. "

"Deb really said to me, 'Look, honey, this is really a time to rethink all that and maybe it's time to build a bridge.' I wasn't ready for all of that, but actually Blake came up, so Blake and Deb have been negotiating this, and it occurred to us to participate in the All-In Challenge … "

The initiative invites celebrities to offer life-time experiences to fans who donate funds, which will go directly to officials of food charities Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry to provide assistance to who are in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

"That's what I really want to support frontline workers and make sure everyone has food, and that sort of thing …" Jackman continued, before sneaking into Reynolds on the air.

"We've been contacting Blake, we talk to her (regularly) because can you imagine quarantine, trapped in the house with Ryan?" joked. "It must be brutal for her … so we are getting closer."

As for how he has been spending his forced downtime in isolation, Jackman said, "I'm cooking, we're playing backgammon … I'm doing puzzles. I was a little proud of my bread I made yesterday." children came to dinner and just looked at me, they couldn't calculate; They presumed that I got someone to do it for me! "

Jackman and Reynolds are among the last group of stars to participate in the All-In Challenge: Gwyneth Paltrow, Pink, Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell, meek milland Justin Bieber They have also offered to spend time with donors for the cause, while Leonardo Dicaprio and Robert de Niro have made headlines by offering a lucky fan a chance to join them on the set of their next Martin Scorsese movie.

By Friday, April 24, 2020, the campaign had raised more than $ 18 million. All awards can be viewed here.