Ryan Hurd reveals the sweet story behind the new song with Maren Morris

Ryan Hurd and Maren morris They are making beautiful music together.
The stars have collaborated on Hurd's new song, "Every Other Memory,quot;, delighting fans of the talented couple. In addition to their new song, Hurd and Morris are also celebrating a month with their baby, There is. The duo announced the arrival of their son in March, sharing sweet photos of their newborn on social media. Now a month less, and the new parents are getting into the rhythm of things.
"It is going very well, we are discovering how to be a family of three and that is so much fun and exciting," Hurd tells E! News. "We have been truly blessed to have this time at home. It has been fun discovering it."
"We played a lot of music for him in the morning. So I played (beach boys& # 39;) Pet sounds for him this morning just because, that's one of the best albums ever made, "shares the singer." So, he got some Beach Boys and got many The Beatles. We are making sure it has a good musical foundation. "
Hayes also likely had a chance to listen to his father's new song, which features Morris in the background.
"Maren, every time you hear one you like, you just ask to sing harmonies," Hurd tells E! News. "This is how it has always been. So it's really fun to have … every time we do something together."
"That song has been a lot of fun, I've been working with the same producer since I was a kid. We grew up together in Kalamazoo, Michigan. It seems like this is the most accessible song we've put out. I'm sure Hayes has heard it through of the walls, that's for sure. "
Hurd adds that Morris has a "standing invitation,quot; to join him on any song.
"I think it was when we found out the song was special. When we were recording it, he was in the studio hanging out," Hurd recalls. "My manager was there, we shared a manager. When that song started playing, it was so musically special that he looked at us and said, 'Can I sing on this?' And, that's always a great thing, when he likes it, that means it's probably pretty special. "
"That was & # 39; To a T & # 39; also, she knew he was special before anyone else," shares the 33-year-old star. "It's fun to have someone who has a Grammy on their A,amp;R team."
The last seal of approval.
Now Hurd and Morris are focusing on a new chapter together as parents. And with Hayes' parents being so musically gifted, will they encourage their son to enter the music industry when he grows up?
"We talked about it just because we got that question a lot," says Hurd. "Obviously his mother is very talented. I think we will really encourage him to be who he wants to be and I think he is a really liberating family to be a part of. If he likes music, he is great, we have a lot of guitars." . But if you don't, honestly, we're expecting a math major. "
"Obviously it's a really difficult business to navigate sometimes," shares Hurd. "But obviously we are excited that he is here and that he is healthy and excited to see whoever he becomes, whoever he grows up with."
"We were both bad at math," adds Hurd. "We were both on the literary side of the school."
Hurd has also made headlines recently for his covers of Taylor Swift songs like "Dress,quot; and "False God,quot;. Swift has even praised the singer for his performances.
"I really respect her as a writer and I think the two times I have covered her songs it has taken my band and me a long time to learn it and create something of my own," says Hurd. "So, you really have a chance to dive into the lyrics and even live a little bit inside someone else's song, and I think it's really special, when it's a great piece of music."
"I covered 'Dress' live on our last tour. I don't know how I chose those songs," he explains. "I think the reason they are great is because people who are superfans know what they are."
"And honestly, they are like rock songs to me. Just lyrically and the way we ended up processing them, they felt that they really fit our set and the people that really are in their catalog … obviously it has the largest fan base in the world … is a big surprise for them, "Hurd tells E! News.
"Everyone does covers, but I like to make covers that are not like time eaters on my set," says Hurd. "It's there for a really specific reason. And it was very nice of him to come to Twitter and talk about it. When the album came out, he republished my compliment on that song. Obviously, I have a lot of respect for her as a writer."
Hurd's song "Every Other Memory,quot; is now available.
