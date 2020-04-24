Ryan Hurd reveals the sweet story behind the new song with Maren Morris

Ryan Hurd and Maren morris They are making beautiful music together.

The stars have collaborated on Hurd's new song, "Every Other Memory,quot;, delighting fans of the talented couple. In addition to their new song, Hurd and Morris are also celebrating a month with their baby, There is. The duo announced the arrival of their son in March, sharing sweet photos of their newborn on social media. Now a month less, and the new parents are getting into the rhythm of things.

"It is going very well, we are discovering how to be a family of three and that is so much fun and exciting," Hurd tells E! News. "We have been truly blessed to have this time at home. It has been fun discovering it."

"We played a lot of music for him in the morning. So I played (beach boys& # 39;) Pet sounds for him this morning just because, that's one of the best albums ever made, "shares the singer." So, he got some Beach Boys and got many The Beatles. We are making sure it has a good musical foundation. "

Hayes also likely had a chance to listen to his father's new song, which features Morris in the background.