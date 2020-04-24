Rose awaits Ed's proposal reluctantly

TLC

In a clip from the upcoming April 26 episode, the couple are seen having a romantic dinner at their hotel with Rose, 23, waiting for the night to end with Ed proposing to her.

Up News Info –

The next episode of "90 day fiance: Before 90 days, season 4 is set to show a pivotal moment in Ed and Rose's relationship. In a clip from the April 26 episode, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the couple is seen having a romantic dinner at their hotel with Rose waiting for the night to end with Ed proposing to her.

"I feel happy. I feel love," says the 23-year-old confessional. "I want Ed to be a part of my life, so I want him to propose to me tonight."

While Rose seems so confident about her relationship, this is not the case with Ed. Speaking to TLC cameras, the 50-year-old woman shares, "I mean, I think [I want to be with her], but I'm not 100 for hundred sure. " He admits that the situation with Rose's sister, who asks him for money, is what is holding him back. It seems that Ed still has doubts about Rose's true intention of dating him.

"We are still exploring that, at this point," he previously told Entertainment Tonight when asked if he still feels that Rose is dating him for his money. "At this point [on the show], I still have suspicions."

That's not the only problem the two have to face as Rose is rumored to be engaged to another woman now. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ed addressed this rumor about Rose's alleged engagement to another woman. He admitted that he "has no idea" if it is true and had never even heard of the rumor before, but reminded fans that they should take everything with a grain of salt.

"You know, half of the things I read online, not like half the things, more like 90 percent of the things I read online, it's not true," he explained. "They are people who get information, and bits of information, and they are just creating fake news. They don't know what is going on. I know what is going on in my heart."

While he didn't give a direct answer about the status of their relationship, Ed said, "I'm happy, that's all I can tell you." He continued assuring: "I am very, very happy."